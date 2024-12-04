Anaerobic Digesters Global Market Report 2024: Unveiling Trends, Opportunities, and Strategic Outlook

Anaerobic Digesters Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The anaerobic digesters market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $12.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%.” — The Business Research Company

What does the future hold for the Anaerobic Digesters Market?

The anaerobic digesters market size is witnessing a significant rise in recent years. As per the market analysis, the market will progress from $9.59 billion in 2023 to $10.15 billion in 2024, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. The strong growth in the historic period is attributed to burgeoning biogas production, environmental regulations and sustainable practices, tougher government rules and regulations, and the ever-growing need for sustainable waste management solutions.

Stirring the growth wheel further, the anaerobic digesters market size is predicted to sustain steady growth in the upcoming years. It is forecasted to surge to $12.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. Major factors attributing to the growth in the forecast period include increased importance in anaerobic digestion, escalating adoption fueled by environmental concerns, rising popularity of third-party ownership, and sustainable waste management solutions.

What are the key drivers and emerging trends fueling the market growth?

A crucial growth driver for the anaerobic digesters market in the forthcoming years is the upsurge in biogas production. Biogas production involves the formation of a renewable gas from organic waste through anaerobic digestion, a technique that anaerobic digesters master at due to their oxygen-free environment. This increase in biogas production is driven by the pressing need for renewable energy sources, cutting down reliance on fossil fuels, managing organic waste sustainably, and minimizing greenhouse gas emissions.

For instance, according to the figures projected by the European Biogas Association, a Belgium-based association, Europe's total biogas production including biogas and biomethane reached 21 billion cubic meters bcm in 2022, accounting for 6% of the EU's natural gas consumption, and biomethane production soared from 3.5 bcm in 2021 to 4.2 bcm in 2022. Hence, the proliferation in biogas production significantly drives the anaerobic digesters market.

Who holds the reins in the Anaerobic Digesters Market?

Instrumental in the market growth are industry giants such as Veolia Environnement S.A., NextEra Energy Inc., Strabag SE, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions Brazil S.A., Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA, Alfa Laval AB, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Aqualia S.A., METAWATER Co. Ltd., Xylem Inc., EnviTec Biogas AG, Anaergia Inc., Vanguard Renewables Inc., WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, Lystek International Inc., Somerset Industrie SAS, Schmack Biogas AG, DVO Inc., PlanET Biogas Solutions Inc., Ecosol LLC, Paques Inc., Stows Waste Management Limited, Westech Engineering Inc.

What does the market landscape look like?

The anaerobic digesters market is categorized by:

1 Type: Up Flow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket UASB, Internal Circulation Reactor IC Reactor, Expanded Granular Sludge Bed Digestion EGSB, Other Types

2 Application: Paper Industry, Food And Beverage Industry, Chemical Industry, Other Applications

3 End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other End Users

Where does the anaerobic digesters market stand globally?

Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the anaerobic digesters market in 2023. The regions scrutinized and covered in the anaerobic digesters market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

