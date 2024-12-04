Global Alternative Tourism Market Set For 3.9% Growth, Reaching $110.37 Billion By 2028

Alternative Tourism Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The alternative tourism market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $110.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

What is the Projected Growth of the Alternative Tourism Market by 2024

In recent years, the alternative tourism market size has grown steadily. It is projected to grow from $91.25 billion in 2023 to $94.58 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.6%. The growth in this period can primarily be attributed to increasing awareness about environmental and cultural preservation, demand for authentic travel experiences, an ardent desire for sustainable development, and growing interest in eco-friendly and ethical travel options. This market growth is further stimulated by the need for economic support in local communities.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Alternative Tourism Market and Its Growth Rate?

The alternative tourism market size is expected to continue its steady growth in the coming years. It is projected that it will reach $110.37 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 3.9%.

Dive Into Detailed Insights of the Global Alternative Tourism Market with a Free Sample Report:

ttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19285&type=smp

What Drives the Alternative Tourism Market Forward?

The rise in the number of international travelers is a significant driver of the alternative tourism market. International travelers are individuals who cross national borders for purposes such as tourism, business, or education. Increasing global connectivity, higher disposable incomes, and a growing interest in diverse experiences have contributed to a surge in the number of international travelers. These travelers support local economies, preserve cultural heritage, and promote environmental conservation by choosing alternative tourism options. For instance, in February 2024, the overall number of international visitors to the United States is projected to reach 77.7 million, marking an increase of 10.4 million or 15.4% from the 67.3 million visitors recorded in 2023. These projections come from the International Trade Administration, a US-based government resource, reinforcing the prediction that an increase in international travelers will drive the alternative tourism market.

What is the Potential Market Size by 2028 and Who Are the Key Market Players?

Major companies operating in the alternative tourism market are The Travel Corporation, City Experiences, Abercrombie & Kent USA LLC, Intrepid Travel Pty Ltd, TourRadar GmbH, G Adventures Inc., Viator Inc., Zicasso Inc., Secret Food Tours, Eating Europe Food Tours, Food Tour Corporation, Greaves Travel Ltd, The International Kitchen, Culinary Backstreets, India Food Tour, Classic Journeys LLC, Context Travel, Epicurean Ways LLC, Gourmet on Tour, The FTC4Lobe Group

Purchase The Full Report At A Discounted Price:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alternative-tourism-global-market-report

What Trends Are Transforming the Alternative Tourism Market?

Companies operating in the alternative tourism market are leveraging technological advancements such as authentic ecotours aiming to enhance travel experience. Authentic ecotours offer travel experiences immersed in natural settings that prioritize environmental conservation, respect for local cultures, and support for community-based initiatives. In April 2023, the MEET Network, a Spain-based travel arrangement association, and Intrepid, an Australia-based travel company, launched an authentic 9-day expedition in Albania. This eco-friendly adventure allows travelers to explore remote regions while also supporting local communities and conservation efforts.

How is the Alternative Tourism Market Segmented?

The alternative tourism market covered in this report is segmented as follows:

1 By Type: Dark Tourism, Ecotourism, Volunteer Tourism, Rural Tourism, Other Types

2 By Activity: Land-Based Activity, Water-Based Activity, Air-Based Activity

3 By Age Group: Below 30 Years, 30 To 41 Years, 42 To 49 Years, 50 Years And Above

4 By Type Of Traveler: Solo, Friends Or Group, Couple, Family

5 By Booking Channel: Phone Booking, Online Booking, In Person Booking

From a regional perspective, Europe was the largest region in the alternative tourism market in 2023. The regions covered in this alternative tourism market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

Enotourism Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enotourism-global-market-report

Ecotourism Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ecotourism-global-market-report

Golf Tourism Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/golf-tourism-global-market-report

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, across 60+ geographies. These reports draw from 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: Linkhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: Linkhttps://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: Linkhttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: Linkhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.