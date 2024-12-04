Global Air Insulated Switchgear Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, and Forecast for 2024-2033

Air Insulated Switchgear Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The air-insulated switchgear market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $10.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

Has the Air Insulated Switchgear Market Experienced Growth in Recent Years?

Absolutely! The air-insulated switchgear market size has seen significant growth in recent years. The market is set to increase from $7.44 billion in 2023 to $7.99 billion in 2024, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.3%. This growth during the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of smart grid networks, increasing peak load demand, expansion of micro-grid networks, rising global electricity consumption, and growth in industrial activities.

What Will Be the Future Growth of the Air Insulated Switchgear Market?

The air-insulated switchgear market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It is projected to surge to $10.67 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.5%. This future growth can be attributed to rising urbanization, growth in the marine sector, investment in power utilities, expansion of renewable energy, and increasing demand for infrastructure projects. Further contributing to the market growth are major trends such as smart grid development, infrastructure development, smart and digital switchgear, energy storage systems, and development of hybrid switchgear systems, among others. Given these trends, one could argue that the future of the air-insulated switchgear market is on a solid foundation.

What Is Driving the Air Insulated Switchgear Market?

The increasing demand for electricity is expected to propel the growth of the air-insulated switchgear market going forward. Electricity demand is growing due to factors such as population growth, urbanization, and the increased use of electric vehicles and renewable energy. In addition, air-insulated switchgear helps manage electricity by safely controlling and protecting electrical equipment, ensuring efficient power distribution, and minimizing electrical faults. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency IEA, a France-based autonomous intergovernmental organization, electricity demand is expected to rise globally from 2.5% in 2023 to approximately 4% in 2024. Therefore, the burgeoning demand for electricity is driving the air-insulated switchgear market.

Who Are the Key Players in the Air Insulated Switchgear Market?

The air insulated switchgear market boasts of several key players including Siemens AG, TEPCO Group, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, GE Vernova Inc., ABB Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Toshiba Corporation, Eaton Corporation, and others. These companies have significantly contributed to the development and growth of the market.

What Are Some Recent Advancements in the Air Insulated Switchgear Market?

Major companies operating in the air-insulated switchgear market are innovating new technologies to maintain their competitive edge in the industry. For example, in September 2023, ABB Ltd., a Switzerland-based power, heavy electrical equipment, and automation technology company launched the UniGear ZS1. This new air-insulated medium-voltage MV switchgear technology is designed to focus on sustainability and efficiency, addressing the pressing challenges faced by diverse industries. The 500-mm panel version is the narrowest in its category, thereby making it suitable for space-constrained environments. This design not only optimizes space but also enhances energy distribution efficiency.

How Is the Air Insulated Switchgear Market Segmented?

The air insulated switchgear market is segmented by the following categories:

1 By Type: Metal-Enclosed And Spaced Switchgear, Metal-Enclosed Armored Switchgear, Metal-Enclosed Box-Type Switchgear.

2 By Voltage Level: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, High Voltage.

3 By Installation: Outdoor Installation, Indoor Installation.

4 By Application: Transmission And Distribution, Manufacturing And Processing, Infrastructure And Transportation, Other Applications.

5 By End-Use: Commercial, Residential, Utility, Other End-Uses.

Regional Outlook: Where Is the Air Insulated Switchgear Market Thriving?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the air-insulated switchgear market in 2023. The European region, on the other hand, is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Our report contains detailed analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



