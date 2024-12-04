ASIABNC Officially Launches Global K-Beauty B2B Platform: TRENDYSEOUL

Global K-Beauty B2B Platform: TRENDYSEOUL K-Beauty B2B Platform: TRENDYSEOUL

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASIABNC has officially launched TRENDYSEOUL https://trendyseoul.com ), a new Korean Beauty B2B wholesale platform designed to streamline and expand access to Korean beauty products for global wholesale buyers.TRENDYSEOUL offers wholesale buyers competitive access to an extensive range of K-beauty brands, including popular names such as rom&nd, nuse, ongredients, and S.Nature, as well as its own in-house brand, odiD, among others.During the testing period over the past two quarters, TRENDYSEOUL has introduced more than 40 brands and listed over 800 products.With TRENDYSEOUL, ASIABNC aims to provide a flexible, user-friendly purchasing experience where buyers can order small to large quantities without the typical regulatory or contractual complexities often found in wholesale arrangements.Jong Seo Hwang, CEO of ASIABNC, commented on the launch, stating, “We have received numerous inquiries and requests from global buyers seeking a wide range of K-beauty brands, reflecting the growing international demand for K-beauty.” He further added, “Our goal is to operate a specialized online B2B platform where buyers of all types can conveniently purchase K-beauty and K-culture brands.”To celebrate its grand opening, TRENDYSEOUL is launching special promotions for new wholesale accounts, offering businesses an excellent opportunity to explore ASIABNC’s high-quality product lineup at competitive rates. As part of the promotion, TRENDYSEOUL is providing new wholesalers with a welcome discount coupon worth $100. Additionally, the platform offers membership options designed to provide exclusive benefits to its wholesale partners.This December, TRENDYSEOUL is offering up to a 10% discount on each product from official distributing brands. Don’t miss this opportunity to take advantage of special pricing during the promotion period.TRENDYSEOUL welcomes all types of wholesalers, from those interested in purchasing K-beauty brands to those looking to start selling them. For any inquiries related to the K-beauty B2B process, please feel free to contact TRENDYSEOUL.Looking ahead, TRENDYSEOUL plans to expand its operations by launching a K-beauty B2C online platform, further broadening its reach and catering to individual consumers.

