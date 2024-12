U.S. Consumer Product Safety Testing Market Size

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Testing Market to Reach New Heights by 2030, According to Latest Forecast

Rise in awareness of the need for product safety testing and a surge in the need for safety.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, “ U.S. Consumer Product Safety Testing Market By Offering, Sourcing Type and Industry Vertical: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the U.S. consumer product safety testing market size was valued at $7,453.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $10,546.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.6%”.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16315 The key factor that drives the growth of the U.S. consumer product safety testing industry includes the increasing focus of manufacturing companies to improve customer retention by offering quality products and surging demand for interoperability testing for connected devices and IoT. The key factor that affects the U.S. consumer product safety testing market size is the high cost of product safety testing services, due to diverse standards and regulations across different regions. The opportunity lies in the digital transformation of customer services and the rapid adoption of breakthrough technologies. Such U.S. consumer product safety testing market trends are expected to boost the market in the future.According to the current U.S. consumer product safety testing market trends, the most widely used testing services are the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) third-party testing and the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) compliance testing. The demand for these services is expected to grow steadily in the forecasted period.By offering, the U.S. consumer product safety testing market is divided into electromagnetic compatibility, electrical safety, connectivity, electronics testing, energy efficiency testing, and others. The electronics testing segment was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,822.4 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,050.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 1.2%. This is due to rapid technological advancement and adoption of smart wireless devices.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A16315 By sourcing type, the U.S. consumer product safety testing market is bifurcated into in-house and outsourced. The in-house testing administrations give organizations unlimited authority over the whole testing procedure and thus, it is widely adopted across the U.S. The in-house segment was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $4,147.2 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5,284.8 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 2.5%. By industry vertical, the market is analyzed across communications, semiconductors, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, automotive healthcare, industrial, food and beverages, and others. The food and beverages segment was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,511.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2,051.3 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.2%. This is due to stringent regulations imposed by regulatory bodies on the manufacturers to ensure consumer safety as well as the quality of food.COVID-19 has caused the overall semiconductor industry to mobilize quickly and to make short-term decisions with long-term implications. Semiconductor companies operate in a complex ecosystem, working across the value chain with numerous raw materials, assembly, test, package, and equipment suppliers & partners, globally. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has abruptly reshaped the global economy. A sudden decline in infrastructure development and installation projects is expected to hamper the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Testing Market analysis for commercial, government, industrial, residential, and other verticals.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- In 2020, the electronics testing modem segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period.- The in-house segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.- The food and beverages segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.The key players profiled in the report include ALS Limited, BSI Group, Bureau Veritas SA, DEKRA, DNV, Element Materials Technology, Intertek Group PLC, ISO, and TUV. Market players have adopted various strategies, such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition, to expand their foothold in the market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16315 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on analyzing high-tech and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.