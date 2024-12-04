Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market to Reach USD 45.75 Bn by 2032, Growing at 5.98% CAGR | S&S Insider

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market

The Assisted Reproductive Technology Market grows due to rising infertility concerns, providing solutions for conception and successful pregnancies.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market , valued at USD 27.13 billion in 2023, is poised to expand significantly, with a projected market size of USD 45.75 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.98% from 2024 to 2032.ART techniques have become integral in treating infertility, and the increasing prevalence of infertility globally is driving demand for advanced solutions. Technological innovations, coupled with growing awareness of reproductive health, are anticipated to further fuel the market's expansion.Market OverviewThe Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) market encompasses various fertility treatments used to assist individuals and couples in achieving pregnancy. This includes techniques like in vitro fertilization (IVF), artificial insemination, and the use of donated eggs or sperm. ART demand is driven by increasing infertility rates, changing lifestyles, and higher maternal age. In particular, IVF has become a widely sought-after treatment. Moreover, advancements in ART, such as the use of frozen embryos and better embryo screening techniques, are improving success rates, which in turn boosts market growth.On the supply side, ART providers include fertility clinics, hospitals, and specialized fertility centers, with governments and private players focusing on expanding ART facilities to cater to rising demand. With technological advancements, ART procedures have become more accessible and effective, contributing to better patient outcomes and increased success rates. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of ART in emerging economies, backed by improving healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives, is likely to spur market growth.Get a Free Sample Report of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3447 Key Players:➢Vitrolife AB➢Merck KGaA➢FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific➢Ferring B.V.➢European Sperm Bank➢Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.➢Cryolab Ltd.➢Bloom IVF Centre➢Microm U.K. Ltd.➢CooperSurgical, Inc.Segment AnalysisBy Technology Type➢In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)➢Artificial InseminationAmong the technology types, IVF remained the most dominant and fastest-growing segment, accounting for the largest share of the ART market. In 2023, IVF was responsible for over 45.0% of the market, and it is expected to continue expanding due to its high success rate, especially when paired with techniques such as genetic screening of embryos. The demand for both fresh and frozen IVF cycles continues to rise as patients seek effective and reliable fertility solutions. This growth is primarily driven by increasing awareness of IVF, its improved success rates, and its ability to treat a range of fertility issues.Frozen non-Donor IVF is particularly seeing rapid adoption as it allows for the preservation of fertility for women facing medical issues such as cancer, and it offers a longer shelf life for embryos. Moreover, this method is seeing a high level of success due to advancements in cryopreservation technology.By End-Use➢Fertility Clinics & Other Settings➢Hospitals and othersFertility clinics dominated the ART market, holding more than 60.0% of the market share in 2023. This is because fertility clinics offer specialized services, such as IVF, IUI, and sperm or egg donation, with advanced technology tailored to individual patient needs. The increasing number of fertility clinics worldwide, particularly in regions like North America, Europe, and parts of Asia, is further contributing to the growth of this segment. Fertility clinics provide highly personalized services that are not typically available in general hospitals, driving their dominance in the ART market.Buy Full Research Report on Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3447 Regional AnalysisIn 2023, Europe led the ART market, accounting for over 36.99% of the global market share. The region's dominance is attributed to several factors, including rising infertility rates, increasing awareness of fertility treatments, advancements in ART technology, and supportive government policies. European countries, such as Spain, Denmark, and the UK, are leaders in fertility treatments, contributing to the region's substantial market share.North America is projected to witness significant growth in the ART market due to its strong healthcare infrastructure, improved ART success rates, and an increasing number of fertility clinics. The U.S., in particular, has experienced a rise in demand for ART due to greater acceptance of fertility treatments and a high rate of successful ART procedures. The region's well-established healthcare systems and high expenditure on medical services contribute to the market's growth.The Asia Pacific region is also expected to show considerable market growth, fueled by technological advancements, the expansion of ART centers, and increasing awareness of fertility treatments. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India are witnessing rising demand for ART due to an increase in infertility rates and greater accessibility to advanced reproductive technologies. Japan, for instance, reported approximately 458,101 ART cycles performed in 2019, resulting in around 60,598 births, with over 600 ART facilities in operation. This region's growing adoption of ART will further accelerate its market share.Recent Developments in the ART Market➢In January 2024, Ivy Fertility entered a strategic partnership with SMP Pharmacy Solutions to enhance patient services across its 13 fertility centers. This co-branding initiative aims to optimize patient support, streamline services, and improve overall patient satisfaction by offering comprehensive fertility care and solutions.➢In October 2023, Hamilton Thorne Ltd. expanded its product portfolio by acquiring Gynetics Medical Products, a leading manufacturer of IVF devices. The acquisition allows Hamilton Thorne to increase its global presence in the IVF market, offering innovative solutions for fertility treatment and strengthening its competitiveness in the ARTspace.➢In September 2023, Ferring Pharmaceuticals launched a new range of ART solutions that integrate genetic testing to help improve the chances of successful pregnancy. The offering includes advanced embryo screening techniques, which are expected to enhance the precision of IVF treatments.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/3447 About Us:S&S Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.