HighDay Launches Game-Changing Private Community Platform for Cannabis Brands Facing Social Media Bans

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HighDay, the leading marketing command center for the cannabis, hemp, vape, and psychedelics industries, today announced the launch of HighDay Communities, a groundbreaking solution that enables brands to build and maintain their own private social communities without fear of platform bans or shutdowns.As social media censorship intensifies, cannabis and hemp brands are increasingly finding themselves locked out of traditional marketing channels. Recent data shows that thousands of cannabis business accounts were suspended or permanently banned from major social platforms in 2023 alone, resulting in millions in lost revenue and severed customer relationships."Every day, another cannabis brand wakes up to find their social media presence completely erased – along with the customer base they spent years building," said Carl Saling, CEO of HighDay. "HighDay Communities gives these brands something that can't be taken away: complete ownership of their digital presence and customer relationships."The new HighDay Communities platform enables brands to:- Launch their own branded mobile apps with push notification capabilities- Build private membership communities with exclusive content- Engage customers directly through integrated messaging- Create interactive event calendars for brand pop-ups and appearances- Reward customer loyalty through gamified experiences and challengesThe platform's gamification features allow brands to reward customers for various actions and engagements, creating a dynamic loyalty program that drives repeat visits and increases customer lifetime value. Members can earn points, unlock achievements, and receive exclusive rewards through active participation in the community.This launch expands HighDay's comprehensive marketing suite, which already includes CRM, email marketing, SMS, social media management, AI engagement and website building tools and more specifically designed for regulated industries."We're not just offering an alternative to social media – we're providing a superior way to build lasting customer relationships," added Saling.HighDay Communities is available immediately as part of the HighDay marketing platform.For more information, visit https://gethighday.com/cannabis-hemp-psychedelic-communities/ About HighDayHighDay is the premier all-in-one marketing command center for cannabis, hemp, vape, and psychedelics brands. Our platform provides compliant, scalable solutions for customer engagement, marketing automation, and revenue growth in highly regulated industries.Every Day Feels Like Friday With HighDay!

