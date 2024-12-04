Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Global Market Report 2024: Exploring Growth, Trends, and Projections

Acute Ischemic Stroke Diagnosis Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The acute ischemic stroke diagnosis market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%.” — The Business Research Company

What Growth can the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market Expect?

With robust growth in recent years, the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market continues to expand in size. Growth from $8.47 billion in 2023 to an estimated $9.24 billion in 2024 is anticipated, indicating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.0%. Factors contributing to this growth include an increasing number of patients, surge in the geriatric population, growing obesity prevalence, increasing ischemic stroke cases, and a rise in hypertension.

What Future Growth is Projected for the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market?

Looking ahead, the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market size is forecasted to enjoy strong growth, rising to $13.17 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 9.3%. Driving this predicted growth are an increase in preference for online pharmacies, rise in cardiovascular diseases, growing cholesterol levels, and greater occurrence of diseases and ischemic stroke. At the same time, major advancements in medical technology, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning, developments in neurology, and the uptake of technologically advanced diagnostics will further shape market trends.

What are the Market Drivers for Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics?

Hypertension, in particular, is seen as a significant factor propelling the growth of the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market going forward. Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, elevates the force of blood against artery walls which in turn heightens the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health disorders. Hypertension prevalence is driven primarily by an aging population and escalating obesity rates. To manage hypertension, acute ischemic stroke therapeutics address complications arising from stroke and prevent further damage to cerebrovascular functions, which are often linked to high blood pressure.

Who are the Key Players in the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market?

Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Stryker Corporation, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Biogen Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd., Genentech Inc., NoNO Inc., Athersys Inc., and XBiotech Inc., ZZ Biotech LLC are among the major players operating within the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market.

What are the Emerging Trends in the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market?

Advancements in medical technologies via innovative solutions such as exosome-based therapy for neurological indications are key areas of focus. Emerging players like Aruna Bio have entered the path to enhancing treatment efficacy and improving patient outcomes through this novel approach in treating acute ischemic stroke patients in the 2024 trial with its proprietary neural exosomes.

Which Segments form the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market?

The acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Thrombolytic Therapeutics, Antihypertensive Therapeutics, Antiplatelet Therapeutics, Anticoagulants

2 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4 By Application: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Diagnostic Centers

What are the Regional Insights on the Acute Ischemic Stroke Therapeutics Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the acute ischemic stroke therapeutics market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. Regions addressed in this report include, but are not limited to, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

