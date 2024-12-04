Love Art by Daniel da Hora Wins Bronze in A' Advertising Industry Awards

Love Art

Innovative advertising campaign recognized for its bold artistic approach and effective product messaging

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of advertising design, has announced Love Art by Daniel da Hora as the Bronze winner in the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Love Art within the advertising industry, acknowledging its innovative concept and effective execution.Love Art's success in the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award demonstrates its relevance to current industry trends and its alignment with best practices. The campaign's meticulous fusion of digital manipulation and artistic reinterpretation offers a fresh perspective that resonates with audiences. By challenging viewers to discern incongruities in renowned masterpieces, Love Art engages its target market while showcasing the product's unique features and benefits.The campaign's bold artistic approach sets it apart, employing a skillful blend of digital treatment and manipulation techniques across various software platforms. Love Art's attention to detail is evident in its handling of color, light, and compositional elements, ensuring the integrity of the original artworks is maintained while delivering a compelling narrative. The result is a visually striking and thought-provoking campaign that effectively communicates the product's value proposition.This recognition from the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award serves as a testament to the creative vision and technical expertise of the Love Art team. It inspires the brand to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative ways to engage audiences through art and technology. The award also validates the campaign's strategic approach and its potential to influence future advertising practices within the industry.Love Art was brought to life by the talented team at DH,LO Creative Boutique, with Daniel da Hora serving as the Creative Director and Designer. Dahlstedt Holding SL, the client behind the Winghook product, provided the opportunity for this groundbreaking campaign.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Love Art campaign at:About Daniel da HoraDaniel da Hora is an acclaimed creative professional from Brazil, with a diverse background in advertising, design, and visual arts. He has been awarded, spoken at, and served on the jury for numerous global creativity festivals, such as Cannes Lions, CLIO Awards, and the One Club for Creativity. As the Founder and Chief Creative Officer at DH,LO Creative Boutique, Daniel has led the agency to produce innovative and impactful campaigns for a wide range of clients.About Dahlstedt Holding SLDahlstedt Holding SL is a Spanish-based conglomerate with Swedish roots, operating across diverse sectors including equine trade and metalworking. As the parent company of CT Horsecare, CT Equestrian, and Winghook, Dahlstedt Holding SL oversees a portfolio of entities catering to the equestrian community and metalworking industry. The company's focus on quality and innovation is evident in the groundbreaking Winghook product, which served as the inspiration for the Love Art campaign.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes advertising, marketing, and communication designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, effectiveness, and professionalism. Winning projects are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative concept, effective message delivery, visual impact, target audience understanding, and creative execution. The Bronze A' Design Award is a testament to a design's ability to stand out in a highly competitive industry and positively influence advertising practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that recognizes and promotes excellence in design across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and welcomes entries from creative professionals, agencies, companies, and brands worldwide. The competition's ultimate aim is to create a better world through the power of good design, by motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

