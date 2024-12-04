Acute Intermittent Porphyria Global Market Report 2024: Market Size To Reach $5.6 Billion By 2028

Acute Intermittent Porphyria Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The acute intermittent porphyria market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

Dive into the Detailed Analysis of the Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market’s Growth

The acute intermittent porphyria market size has shown robust growth in recent years. It has climbed from a size of $4.11 billion in 2023 to an expected $4.37 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.2%. This upward trajectory can be attributed to various factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, the upward trend in the biopharmaceuticals market, increased prevalence of genetic disorders, the expansion of telemedicine services, and a growing focus on early detection.

Anticipating the Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market’s Future Landscape

Continuing its strong growth, the acute intermittent porphyria market size is projected to reach $5.61 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.4%. The elements contributing to this growth over the forecast period include an increase in the incidence of acute intermittent porphyria, growing awareness of rare diseases, supportive government policies, growing patient advocacy, and an expansion in genetic testing services. Further, advancements in diagnostic techniques, the development of novel therapeutic options, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, and tech innovations in treatment methods are some major trends expected during the forecast period.

Get a Taste of the In-depth Acute Intermittent Porphyria Global Market Report 2024: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19264&type=smp

Identifying the Key Drivers of the Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market

The expected surge in the acute intermittent porphyria market is highly influenced by the prevalence of metabolic disorders. Metabolic disorders, a group of conditions caused due to abnormal chemical reactions which disrupt the normal functioning of metabolism, can be attributed to a mix of genetic factors, lifestyle choices, environmental influences, and increased awareness and diagnosis. The pharmaceutical industry, encouraged by the rise in these metabolic disorders, is investing in treatments for rare and genetic conditions such as acute intermittent porphyria. For instance, according to Cleveland Clinic, a US-based nonprofit academic medical center, in December 2023, inherited metabolic disorders collectively impact approximately 1 in 1,000 to 2,500 births worldwide. This prevalence of metabolic disorders is a key driver of the acute intermittent porphyria market growth.

Shining a Light on the Movers and Shakers in the Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market

Major players shifting the dynamics of the acute intermittent porphyria market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Sanofi SA, AstraZeneca Plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Octapharma AG, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan N.V., Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd., and Recordati Rare Diseases Inc.

Full Access to the In-depth Acute Intermittent Porphyria Global Market Report 2024: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/acute-intermittent-porphyria-global-market-report

Track the Emerging Trends within the Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market

Significantly influencing the acute intermittent porphyria market are major companies focusing on the development of innovative products, such as acute intermittent porphyria management tablets. These tablets, used to manage or prevent symptoms and acute attacks associated with AIP, are receiving increased attention. Notably, in October 2023, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd., an India-based pharmaceutical company, received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration USFDA for its Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP in varying doses. These tablets are used to manage symptoms of psychotic disorders, control nausea and vomiting, alleviate pre-surgery restlessness and apprehension, treat tetanus, manage acute intermittent porphyria, control manic symptoms of manic-depressive illness, and provide relief from intractable hiccups.

Segmentation and Regional Overview of the Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market

The acute intermittent porphyria market encompasses the following segments:

1 By Diagnosis: Urine Test, Blood Test, Serum Test, DNA Test, Other Diagnosis

2 By Treatment: Prophylactic Hematin Infusions, Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone Analogues, Other Treatments

3 By End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Centers

In 2023, North America was identified as the largest region in the acute intermittent porphyria market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

