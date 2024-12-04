Teaespresso by Quoc Thai Ngo and Na Le Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Teaespresso

Innovative tea packaging design recognized for its creativity, functionality, and brand storytelling.

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected award in the field of packaging design, has announced Teaespresso by Quoc Thai Ngo and Na Le as the Bronze Winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Teaespresso's innovative packaging design within the industry.Teaespresso's award-winning packaging design showcases the importance of creativity and functionality in meeting the evolving needs of the tea industry. The design's unique approach to storytelling and brand representation aligns with current trends, offering practical benefits for consumers and industry stakeholders alike.The Teaespresso packaging design stands out for its use of flat illustration style, cleverly balancing details, colors, and layout to create a sophisticated yet attractive aesthetic. Each tea box tells a story of origin and flavor, with illustrations depicting scenes from tea hills in Taiwan, Japan, Sri Lanka, and British tea parties. When combined, the boxes form an overall picture that captivates customers.This recognition from the A' Packaging Design Awards serves as motivation for Quoc Thai Ngo and Na Le to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. The award inspires the team to explore new avenues for innovation and creativity, potentially influencing future industry standards and practices.Teaespresso was designed by Creative Director Quoc Thai Ngo and Art & Design specialist Na Le.Interested parties may learn more at:About Quoc Thai Ngo and Na LeReddot Creative is a boutique agency and digital production located in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. With a deep understanding of Vietnamese culture and identity, combined with experience in technology and aesthetics, Reddot Creative helps businesses pursue success by finding unique differences that allow brands to dominate and create a strong market foothold.About IDocean Co., Ltd.Established in 2007, IDOCEAN is a trading company that imports prestigious brands from France, Spain, Australia, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Thailand, and more. Serving a broad customer base including retail stores, gourmet shops, supermarkets, restaurants, coffee shops, and fast food chains, IDOCEAN is committed to providing well-trusted ingredients and equipment that meet high standards of food safety and quality. The company offers a wide range of beverage ingredients, tools, and equipment from prestigious brands such as Lúave, Loveramics, Teaespresso, Acaia, Comandante, and others.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes packaging designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs showcase innovation in packaging, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, user convenience, brand identity reflection, and technical excellence. The award highlights the designer's ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives within the specific category of Packaging Design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands. By participating, entrants can showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. The competition is open to entries from all countries and is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established evaluation criteria.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at: https://packaging-design-award.com

