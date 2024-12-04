Dr Orestis D. Valianatos wins 'The Most Visionary CEO Establishing Australia as the Thriving Hub for Innovation in 2024'

ATMOS Global™ Artificial Intelligence Services

This recognition is a testament to the vision and expertise of the ATMOS Global team. We are shaping the future of innovation by combining cutting-edge technology with forward-thinking strategies.” — Dr Orestis D. Valianatos Global President & CEO, ATMOS Global™

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Orestis D. Valianatos , Global President and CEO of ATMOS Global Pty Ltd (ATMOS Global™), has been awarded the prestigious title of "The Most Visionary CEO Establishing Australia as a Thriving Hub for Innovation in 2024" by APAC Entrepreneur. APAC Entrepreneur is a support organisation dedicated to assisting entrepreneurs, aspiring entrepreneurs, and startups in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.This recognition underscores Dr. Valianatos' resolute commitment to integrating next generation artificial intelligence, strategic management consulting, and advanced corporate sustainability, shaping industries and inspiring global change. Under his leadership of more than three decades, ATMOS Global has grown into a global movement, delivering cutting-edge solutions across five continents in sectors such as mining, manufacturing, health, finance, energy, and utilities.Dr. Valianatos' journey is a testament to the power of adaptive leadership in transforming industries and communities for a sustainable future. ATMOS Global's proprietary "Inspirational Foresight Leadership" approach empowers industries to navigate challenges and achieve sustainable success. ATMOS Global stands as a beacon where vision meets purpose, solving some of the world's most complex challenges with lasting solutions.Adding to this distinguished accolade, Dr. Valianatos received a Certificate of Excellence for his Keynote Speaker presentation of our ATMOS-Global-Quantumᴬᴵ ™ ( press release ), at the esteemed 11th Global Webinar on Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology (November 26-27, 2024), organised by the Global Scientific Guild. We express our sincere gratitude for extending the invitation to feature our keynote presentation at their prestigious conference and for their generous commendation.The title of our article, published in the proceedings of this meeting was: 'ATMOS-Global-Quantumᴬᴵ: a Next Frontier Strategy Adaptation Framework Integrating Advancements in Quantum and Spatial Computing for Groundbreaking Innovations'.Our distinguished presentation at the Global Scientific Guild Conference explored the transformative impact of ATMOS Global's innovative ATMOS-Global-Quantumᴬᴵ ™ that allows organisations to visualise, simulate, and optimise their strategies in real-time, empowering them to anticipate and respond to emerging trends and risks with unparalleled precision. By enhancing decision-making capabilities, it paves the way for transformative innovations that can redefine industries."This recognition is a testament to the collective vision and expertise of the ATMOS Global team. Together, we are shaping the future of innovation by combining cutting-edge technology with forward-thinking strategies," said Dr. Valianatos. "ATMOS-Global-Quantumᴬᴵ ™ is not just a framework; it is the blueprint for creating groundbreaking solutions that address complex global challenges."ATMOS-Global-Quantumᴬᴵ ™ is a cornerstone of ATMOS Global's commitment to advancing industries through bold, innovative solutions.This double recognition cements Dr. Valianatos' role as a thought leader, further establishing ATMOS Global as a pioneer in visionary investments, sustainability, and AI-driven solutions.ATMOS Global's awards for 2023/2024:🏆 ATMOS Global ™ - 'Most Innovative Management Consulting Firm 2024/2025 (Australia)' awarded by the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards in October 2024.⭐ ATMOS Global ™ - 'Certificate of Excellence' for our honoured Keynote Speaker presentation at the acclaimed 10th Global Webinar on Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology (July, 2024), organised by the Global Scientific Guild.🏆 ATMOS Global ™ - 'Most Innovative CSR Strategy Management Experts 2024' awarded by the APAC Insider Magazine in March 2024.🏆 ATMOS Global ™ - 'Environmental Consultancy Firm of the Year 2023/24', as recognised by the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards in January 2024..⭐ ATMOS Global ™ - 'Certificate of Excellence' for our distinguished Keynote Speaker presentation at the esteemed 9th Global Webinar on Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology (March, 2024), organised by the Global Scientific Guild.⭐ ATMOS Global has been nominated as a finalist in the Top 10 Mining Service Companies for the year 2023 by the Metals & Mining Review Magazine.🏆ATMOS Global ™ - 'Most Innovative Atmosphere & Air Quality Consultancy 2023' global category at the prestigious Industrial Production and Manufacturing Awards presented by The Business Concept in July 2023.For further information please contact:Dr Orestis D. ValianatosGlobal President and Chief Executive OfficerATMOS Global ™Diploma of Finance (in progress)GAICD - Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, company Directors Course (Board Director professional training)PhD.I International Business - specialising in Leadership, Strategy and Innovation: Sustainability, ESG, Carbon Neutrality Strategies & Climate-TechMBA - Executive Master of Business Administration (Distinction)PhD, MSc, BSc Physics - Atmospheric Physics & Sustainability (1st Class Honours).

