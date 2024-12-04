Group Covenant Logistics Group Celebrates Dual Recognition for Safety Excellence

Company honored as Rand McNally Safety Program of the Year, while Marshall Rushworth receives Safety Leader of the Year award for transformative leadership in fleet safety

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE: CVLG), a leading transportation and logistics provider, is proud to announce its recognition as a Rand McNally Safety Program of the Year winner for 2024. This recognition celebrates Covenant’s dedication to advancing fleet safety through proactive management, innovative technology, and a deeply ingrained safety culture.

In addition to this prestigious honor, Covenant’s Marshall Rushworth, Director of Fleet Safety Technology, was named the Rand McNally 2024 Safety Leader of the Year. This individual award highlights Rushworth’s visionary leadership in building and guiding the team responsible for the significant accomplishments that defined Covenant’s award-winning safety program.

“Marshall’s recognition as Safety Leader of the Year is a well-deserved testament to his unwavering commitment to safety excellence and his ability to inspire innovation within his team,” said Joey Ballard, Executive Vice President, People and Safety. “His leadership has been instrumental in advancing our safety culture and implementing the technologies and processes that have made a tangible impact on our drivers’ safety and well-being.”

The Rand McNally Safety Program of the Year award recognizes companies that have developed comprehensive, forward-thinking safety programs designed to protect their Drivers, improve operational safety, and foster a culture where safety is prioritized at every level of the organization. This award shines a light on those fleets that leverage cutting-edge solutions to anticipate and mitigate risks before they become incidents.

“We are honored to be highlighted as a Rand McNally Safety Program of the Year winner,” said Marshall Rushworth, Director of Fleet Safety Technology at Covenant Logistics. “This recognition underscores our continuous efforts to actively prevent accidents through data-driven strategies and strong team collaboration.”

Key Highlights of Covenant’s Award-Winning Safety Program Include:

Proactive Coaching Model: Utilizing real-time data from SafetyDirect by Rand McNally, Covenant has established a structured coaching program that addresses driver behaviors and promotes safety improvements.

Advanced Data Analysis: Incorporation of Pre- and Post-Event (PPE) data and Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) monitoring for comprehensive situational understanding and proactive system maintenance.

Emphasis on Technology and Compliance: Covenant’s program encourages the use of technologies such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) to maintain safe following distances and enhance driver comfort.



“Our safety success is a testament to the commitment of our Drivers, safety team, and staff,” added Rushworth. “This recognition highlights the collective dedication to creating safer roads and a supportive work environment.”

About Covenant

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset- based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol, “CVLG.”

About the Rand McNally Safety Program of the Year Awards: The Rand McNally Safety Program of the Year Awards were established to honor fleets that demonstrate exceptional safety management through the implementation of innovative, effective, and proactive safety practices. These awards recognize companies that prioritize driver safety, leverage modern technology, and establish a culture of continuous safety improvement.

Media Contact:

Angie Harrison

+1.423.463.3291

