Etched Selects Agnisys' IDesignSpec™ to Streamline AI Chip Development

Etched selects Agnisys' IDesignSpec™ to streamline AI chip development, enhancing efficiency and enabling next-gen transformer-based hardware innovation.

With Agnisys’ IDesignSpec, we have a powerful tool that automates our specification-driven workflow, allowing us to work more efficiently and eliminate risks associated with manual processes” — Joon Kim, Director of TPM at Etched

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agnisys, Inc., the industry leader in Chip Design Automation Solutions, proudly announces that Etched, a cutting-edge player in AI-specific hardware, has chosen Agnisys and its flagship solution, IDesignSpec™ and associated IP, to enhance the development of its transformative AI Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs).Etched is building the first ASIC for transformer models, which power every major generative AI application today. By trading flexibility for performance, they can deliver unmatched performance for AI applications.“With Agnisys’ IDesignSpec, we have a powerful tool that automates our specification-driven workflow, allowing us to work more efficiently and eliminate risks associated with manual processes,” said Joon Kim, Director of TPM at Etched. “ This partnership enables us to fully concentrate on accelerating the next generation of transformer-based AI applications. We evaluated the option of using free/open-source and other commercial solutions but chose Agnisys for its comprehensive functionality and world-class 24/7 365-day support, which is paramount when rapid go-to-market is the aim.“Etched’s vision to reshape AI hardware aligns perfectly with Agnisys’ strengths in automation,” said Anupam Bakshi, CEO of Agnisys. “Our IDesignSpec solution is an ideal fit for their complex design needs, providing automation that enables accuracy and productivity while allowing Etched team to remain focused on advancing transformer-specific chip architecture.”IDesignSpec is a silicon-proven solution for automatically generating and interconnecting highly configurable and customizable intellectual property (IP) blocks from specifications. It generates customizable RTL, UVM RAL models , C headers, and documentation from industry-standard specifications written in SystemRDL or IP-XACT , or in accepted and easy-to-use formats such as Word and Excel. The generated RTL files include the register bus IP for popular protocols, including AMBA, APB, AHB, AXI, Tilelink, and CXL. IDesignSpec allows Etched teams to tackle complex design challenges seamlessly and adjust quickly to specification changes.To learn more about Agnisys solutions or to request a demo, please visit: https://www.agnisys.com/contact-us About AgnisysAgnisys is a provider of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software and methodology services, solves complex front-end design, verification, and validation problems in system chip development. Its certified IDesignSpec™ Solution Suite leverages a golden executable specification to capture and centralize registers, sequences, and connectivity for Intellectual Property (IP) and System-on-a-Chip (SoC) projects. Its intuitive user interfaces and standards-based workflows reduce risk by eliminating development errors while increasing productivity and efficiency through the automatic generation of collateral for the entire project development team. Founded in 2007, Agnisys is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with R&D centers in the United States and India. Learn more at www.agnisys.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.