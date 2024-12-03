Peruvian National Extradited For Facilitating Peruvian Call Center Scheme That Threatened and Defrauded Spanish-Speaking U.S. Consumers

A resident of Lima, Peru, was extradited to the United States and was arraigned today in a federal court in Miami, where he stands accused of facilitating fraud schemes perpetrated by numerous Peruvian call centers that defrauded victims across the United States, the Justice Department and U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) announced today.

David Cornejo Fernandez, 36, will face federal wire fraud, extortion and conspiracy charges. Cornejo was arrested on May 17, by Peruvian authorities pursuant to a U.S. extradition request. He has remained incarcerated since that time.

According to the indictment, the defendant provided Internet-based telephone lines, caller-ID spoofing services, and recording capabilities to fraudulent call centers from November 2012 through June 2019. Cornejo provided his co-conspirators in Peru with the technology to place fraudulent and extortionate calls to vulnerable Spanish-speaking individuals in the United States. Cornejo’s co-conspirators falsely told victims that they had been selected to receive a prize, such as a tablet containing an English language course. Many victims expressed interest in receiving the prizes. In later calls, victims were told that they were required to make large payments to receive the prizes. When victims objected, the callers falsely claimed that victims would face severe consequences — including court proceedings, arrest or harm to their immigration status — if they did not pay. The callers impersonated attorneys, court officials, federal agents and police officers to threaten and intimidate victims into making payments.

Cornejo provided his co-conspirators with the software — and at times, the training — to convincingly impersonate government officials and extort payments from victims. Cornejo provided his co-conspirators with the technology to manipulate the phone numbers on victims’ caller IDs, which enabled them to place threatening calls that appeared to be coming from U.S. federal agencies, court officials or law enforcement agencies. Cornejo also placed recordings on his co-conspirators’ inbound phone lines that appeared to be recordings from actual U.S. courts, police departments and federal agencies, including the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). These recordings enhanced the apparent legitimacy of the threatening calls and were used to extort payments from vulnerable consumers in the Southern District of Florida and across the United States.

“The Justice Department’s Consumer Protection Branch will pursue and prosecute transnational criminals who seek to take advantage of vulnerable U.S. consumers,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Justice Department and U.S. law enforcement will continue to work closely with law enforcement partners across the globe to thwart criminals who defraud and extort U.S. victims from outside the United States. I thank the Republic of Peru, including the Peruvian National Police, for its assistance extraditing this individual to face charges here in the United States.”

“The long arm of the American justice system has no limits when it comes to reaching fraudsters who prey on our nation’s most vulnerable populations, to include the elderly and recent immigrants,” said U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida. “We will not allow transnational criminals to use fear tactics and intimidation to steal money from the public we serve. Individuals who defraud American consumers will be brought to justice, no matter where they are located.”

“Today’s initial appearance of David Cornejo Fernandez is strong evidence of the dedication between the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Justice Department’s Consumer Protection Branch and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida who will stop at nothing to bring those who victimize our citizens to justice,” said Inspector in Charge Juan A. Vargas of the USPIS Miami Division. “I want to thank the Republic of Peru and all our law enforcement partners who work tirelessly to combat these transnational schemes that defraud U.S. consumers. Together, we continue to send a strong message, that justice has no borders and this collaboration between countries demonstrates those efforts to preserve the rule of law.”

A six-count federal indictment was filed against the defendant in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in February 2023 and was unsealed upon the defendant’s extradition to the United States. The defendant has been charged with conspiracy, wire fraud, and extortion.

If convicted, Cornejo faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

USPIS investigated the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida, the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Peruvian National Police and the Peruvian Attorney General’s Office provided critical assistance.

Senior Trial Attorney and Transnational Criminal Litigation Coordinator Phil Toomajian and Trial Attorney Carolyn Rice of the Justice Department’s Consumer Protection Branch prosecuted the case.

The Justice Department continues to investigate and bring charges in other similar matters involving threats against Spanish-speaking residents of the United States. If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has experienced financial fraud, experienced professionals are standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This Justice Department hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, can provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim and identifying relevant next steps. Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies, and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis. Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. English, Spanish and other languages are available.

More information about the department’s efforts to help American seniors is available at its Elder Justice Initiative webpage. For more information about the Consumer Protection Branch and its enforcement efforts, visit its website at www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch. Consumer complaints may be filed with the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov/ or at 877-FTC-HELP. The Justice Department provides a variety of resources relating to elder fraud victimization through its Office for Victims of Crime, which can be reached at www.ovc.gov.

For more information about the Consumer Protection Branch and its fraud enforcement efforts, visit www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.