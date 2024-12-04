PreemploymentDirectory.com Publishes 2024 Employers Background Screening Industry Summary Report

PreemploymentDirectory.com Publishes its 14th Employer Survey Results - 2024 Employers Background Screening Industry Summary Report

The survey results provide a good barometer of what is on employer’s mind regarding background checking.” — W. Barry Nixon

ACWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Employer’s Background Screening Insight Survey Summary Report is our fourteenth year conducting the survey.We were one of the first firms in the background screening industry to conduct a survey of end users to gather their views regarding background screening practices. This year’s survey results are based on the survey we conducted in conjunction with the SHRM Annual Conference in June 2024. Survey questionnaires were administered in our exhibit booth at the conference and a pre-conference postcard was mailed to conference attendees allowing them to respond to the survey online. We received a combined total of 200 responses.The survey results provide a good barometer of what is on employer’s minds regarding background checking.Key Results included:The top three challenges identified by respondents were:o Timeliness of Service @ 52%o Cost of service @ 18%o Accuracy of service @ 10%The top innovations desired were:o Fast resultso ATA/HRIS IntegrationAs a result of emerging state laws regarding drug testing for marijuana respondents indicated:o No plan to change their policy - 46%o They are studying the issue – 21%o They are planning to make a change – 9%o They no longer drug test for marijuana –15%o Don’t know – 9%Regarding satisfaction with their current provider:o 52% of respondents indicated they were either ‘Extremely (8%) or Very Satisfied (44%)’ with their current provider which is up from the previous survey results that reported 46% of respondents were ‘Extremely or Very Satisfied.’o In addition, (33%) reported they were barely satisfied (somewhat dissatisfied (13%) or totally dissatisfied (3%) for a total of (49%) compared to (54%) in last year's survey. The trend is moving in the right direction.In response to the question, are you planning on making a change in your provider:o The number of firms reporting that they planned to make a change in providers increased slightly to 26% while the number of firms reporting they are undecided dipped to 44%.o The ‘Do Not Plan to Change’ numbers decreased by 4%.o Collectively, Alarm bells should be going off for CRAs with 70% of the firms responding to the survey either ‘Planning to Change; or ‘Undecided.’Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory.com or contact him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/w-barry-nixon-426580/ ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background screening news and information portal on the web and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The website includes a Background Screening Knowledge Center which houses an extensive Article Library, Accreditation Resource Center, Continuous Screening Resource Center, Drug & Alcohol Screening Resource Center, Employment Screening Advice for Employers and much more. We also publish the leading e-newsletters for professional background screeners - The Background Buzz and The Global Background Screener.

