Houston Women’s Health: Cervical Cancer Screenings & Pap Smear Exams Expanded

Benech Family Clinic - 281-502-4602 - has expanded their range of women’s health services, with cancer screenings and routine exams available.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly expanded women’s health services at Benech Family Clinic in Houston include pap smears, breast exams, pregnancy testing, cancer screenings, and guidance for relief from menopausal symptoms.

More information can be found at https://benechfamilyclinic.com

Coming alongside general medical care for the whole family, the women’s health solutions are part of Benech Family Clinic’s ongoing commitment to offering patient-centered healthcare for people of all ages, with a compassionate, unbiased approach.

Statistics from the World Economic Forum show that women’s healthcare is often overlooked globally, meaning that women often do not receive timely care for disease prevention. At Benech Family Clinic, the team of highly skilled physicians helps ensure that women get personalized advice and medical assistance for optimal well-being. “Whether it’s time for your first pelvic exam, you need birth control, or you’re desperate to get relief from menopause symptoms, Yamil Benech Jimenez, FNP-BC and the team at Benech Family Clinic can help,” says a spokesperson. “You’ll get compassionate care for your concerns and gentle treatment that eases your symptoms and improves your quality of life.”

The clinic offers a full spectrum of gynecological services and can help women navigate all stages of life, from pregnancy to hormone replacement therapy during middle life.

Women’s health care issues that receive a particular emphasis at Benech Family Clinic include cardiovascular health, including prevention of heart attacks - which are the top cause of death in women. Breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings are also prioritized, in addition to routine pelvic exams and personalized advice on birth control and sexual health.

Along with guidance for balancing hormones, women can get assistance with autoimmune diseases, including treatments for rheumatoid arthritis, Celiac disease, lupus, psoriasis, alopecia areata, Hashimoto’s disease, and Grave’s disease.

Patients offer positive reviews for Benech Family Clinic and their services. “This is one of the best clinics I have been to,” says Lia G. “The staff are outstanding - everyone is polite and very helpful. There is great availability when it comes to scheduling and the doctor is understanding, clearly well educated, and trained.”

Interested parties can find more information and book appointments at https://benechfamilyclinic.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.