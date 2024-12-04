Gaming Computer Market to Reach New Heights by 2030: Trends and Insights

Gaming Computer Market Size

Gaming Computer Market Expected to Reach $145.93 Billion By 2030

Drastic surge in a number of gamers worldwide, and revolutionizing IoT in the gaming industry, etc. boost the Gaming Computer market growth.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research, titled, “ Gaming Computer Market By Product, Price, End Use, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the gaming computer market size was valued at $40.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $145.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13073 Gaming computers are soaring in popularity as they deliver improved performance, with high-quality graphics, sound, and speed. It possesses advanced features, system specification, and durability making them unique. The rise of online gaming platforms and the increase in disposable income drive the gaming computer market trends. In addition, gaming computers are compatible with gaming consoles and can be upgraded with changing gaming environments. Furthermore, it supports AR/VR games, which are upcoming in the gaming industry and are anticipated to propel the gaming industry.Some of the prime drivers of the gaming computer industry are the drastic surge in several gamers worldwide, IoT is revolutionizing the gaming industry, which is opportunistic for market growth. Considering these factors, the gaming computer market is estimated to experience steep growth in the future. However, the shift of casual gamers toward mobile phones and tablets acts as a major barrier to the gaming computer market growth . Contradictory, the growth in the popularity of the e-sports championship is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.The desktop segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020, owing to its ability to upgrade and customize according to user needs. The premium segment has a prominent share in the market in 2020, owing to the use of high-speed processors, high graphics cards, and cooling systems that are relatively expensive. In demographics, the men segment attributed for the maximum market share in 2020, because the things that interest men are simpler to implement in a video game hence, the male audience is the major consumer of the industry.In addition, professional gaming had a significant market share in 2020, owing to specific demands of professional gamers enabling them to play games seamlessly. Moreover, on the basis of sales channels, the offline segment had a significant market share in 2020, owing to the availability of experts at stores and while selection of gaming computers.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13073 Gaming emerged as one of the most popular activities during the initial outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic as user engagement and spending surged in 2020, especially among younger generations, Gen Z, and Millennials. They spent more time on gaming as the medium was a convenient way to spend time during the lockdown. However, companies operating in the semiconductor industry state that a temporary shutdown of production sites would lead to a decline in revenues for the financial year 2020 to 2021. The lockdown has disrupted the global supply chain for many industries, which, in turn, delayed the supply of gaming computers in the market. Hence, the market witnessed slow growth during the pandemic.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global gaming computer market analysis . China holds the major market share, owing to the presence of leading market players and the higher rate of technology adoption in the region.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲- In 2020, the desktop segment accounted for maximum revenue and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.- The offline segment accounted for more than 70.0% of the gaming computer market share in 2020.- The casual gaming segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.- Asia-Pacific contributed a major share in the gaming computer market, accounting for more than 45.0% share in 2020.The key players profiled in the report include Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell, Lenovo, CyberPowerPC, Micro-Star INT'L CO. 