President Lai attends ribbon-cutting ceremony for Majuro Hospital AI and Telemedicine Center and visits Marshall Islands and Taiwan Technical Mission market

On the afternoon of December 3 local time (noon December 3 Taipei time), President Lai Ching-te attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Majuro Hospital AI and Telemedicine Center and visited the Marshall Islands and Taiwan Technical Mission market.

Upon his arrival at the Majuro Hospital AI and Telemedicine Center, President Lai first listened to a briefing about the cooperative achievements of the Taipei Medical University Shuang Ho Hospital and comments from surgeon and Marshall Islands native Dr. David Alfred, who shared his experiences regarding his medical education and residency training in Taiwan. He then viewed the center’s telemedicine capabilities and facilities and a video on future development plans.

President Lai, Marshall Islands President Hilda C. Heine, Taiwan’s Secretary-General to the President Pan Men-an (潘孟安), Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), and Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀), and Marshall Islands Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kalani Kaneko, Minister of Health and Human Services Ota Kisino, and traditional Majuro leaders proceeded with the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Accompanied by Vice Superintendent of Taipei Medical University Shuang Ho Hospital Chen Chih-hwa (陳志華), President Lai then visited the center’s telemedicine facility demonstration clinic to learn more about how Taiwan can use medical technology to help our ally enhance the health and well-being of its people.

President Lai and his delegation then proceeded by car to the Marshall Islands and Taiwan Technical Mission market. Accompanied by President Heine, Minister Kaneko, and acting Minister of Natural Resources and Commerce Jess Gasper, Jr., the president visited vendor’s displays of Bob Whisky and dried coconut, as well as designated areas for handicrafts, Coastal Fisheries Division products, and Technical Mission cooking demonstrations, interacting with vendors and technical mission members in a warm and friendly atmosphere.