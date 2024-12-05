Traveltech Tubudd Pioneers Vietnam’s Health Tourism through All-in-one App, Connecting Foreigners with Local Hospitals

Traveltech Tubudd pioneers Vietnam’s health tourism through an all-in-one app Vietnam is now an attractive destination for international tourists seeking quality healthcare at reasonable costs

HANOI, HANOI, VIETNAM, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vietnam's traveltech Tubudd launches Health Buddy service.• Vietnam’s first Health Buddy service for international tourists• $1 million fundraising target for global expansion in 2025• Enhancing Vietnam’s health tourism and streamlining healthcare for international visitors.Tubudd, a leading traveltech platform for international-local connections, officially launches Vietnam's first Health Buddy service, connecting foreigners with local healthcare facilities through an all-in-one app.After the pilot phase for 2 years, the Health Buddy service is now set to roll out across all of Tubudd’s social media platforms, website and app. Tubudd has been partnering with many local health facilities across the country and looking for more partners to support the clients.Commenting on the potential of the Health Buddy service, Ms. Annie Vu, CEO of Tubudd, said: “Vietnam boasts strong competitive advantages in health tourism, including affordable dental care and general health check-ups, world-class wellness treatments, and a vibrant cultural backdrop. These factors position the country as an attractive destination for international tourists seeking quality healthcare at reasonable costs.”Building on this momentum, Tubudd’s Health Buddy offers personalized support to international tourists. The service encompasses translating between clients and medical professionals, guiding patients in selecting trusted healthcare facilities, and assisting with crucial admission procedures such as documentation and hospital navigation.Tubudd’s Health Buddy offers a transparent process, catering to both tourists and expatriates living in or visiting Vietnam. Users can choose from a pool of more than 1,000 buddies, who is fluent in languages like English, Korean, or Japanese. The process is simple and convenient, allowing users to set their location, date, and trip length, then apply filters to find the most suitable buddy for their needs. Users can also read reviews, check buddies’s levels, and view the trophies they have received. In urgent medical situations, Health Buddy coordinates with local buddies to ensure immediate assistance.Unlike traditional intermediaries, Tubudd enables direct connections between tourists and medical providers. Before booking, tourists can explore comprehensive information about Vietnam’s healthcare services, facilities, and environment on Tubudd’s social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Tubudd website. After reviewing the information, tourists fill out an online form and receive tailored consultations from hospitals or medical providers. This transparency empowers foreign users to make informed decisions.The payment process is safe and secure, with all transactions handled through Visa debit, credit cards, and PayPal.Tubudd’s CEO – Annie Vu highlighted her ambition to transform global perceptions of Vietnam’s healthcare sector: “Vietnam provides modern, high-quality medical services at affordable prices. With Health Buddy, our goal is to position Vietnam not only as a premier travel destination but also as a leading hub for world-class healthcare.”Established in 2027, Tubudd initially focused on connecting tourists and business expatriates with local tour guides. The launch of Health Buddy marks a strategic move to drive further growth and enhance Tubudd’s service offerings.Tubudd has more than 10,000 customers connected since its inception and garnered financial support from notable ventures, including VSV Capital, TheVentures, and Lotte Ventures. Looking ahead, this pioneer plans to raise 1 million USD in 2025 to further expand its Health Buddy service.About TubuddFounded in 2017, Tubudd is created to connect international travelers with authentic local experiences, Tubudd has grown into a comprehensive platform offering personalized services across various sectors. Through its innovative Health Buddy feature, Tubudd seamlessly integrates medical care with cultural exploration, providing travelers with a unique, holistic experience. Recognized as the Second Runner-Up at Techfest Vietnam 2024 presented by Vietnam’s Minister of Science and Technology - the country’s premier innovation and entrepreneurship event, Tubudd’s success highlights the company’s role in advancing Vietnam’s tourism industry and its alignment with the government’s efforts to position Vietnam as a leading global travel destination.For media inquiry:Mrs. Huyen Ho - Marketing Manager TubuddMobile: +84 983 645 904Email: huyen.ho@tubudd.com

