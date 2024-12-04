Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation Honored with Bronze Award in Human & Civil Rights at 4th Annual Anthem Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teri Rushawn Rogers , Founder/CEO of Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation and Skid Row survivor, is proud to announce her organization's recognition as a Bronze Winner in the Human & Civil Rights category at the 4th Annual Anthem Awards . This honor highlights Teri's exceptional efforts in addressing critical social and economic challenges while promoting human and civil rights within vulnerable communities.Founded in 2021, Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation is a testament to Teri's resilience and dedication to her community. As a certified Domestic Violence Counselor, Advocate, award-winning self-published author, CA State Certified Medi-Cal Peer Specialist, and certified Mental Health First Aid provider, Teri brings a wealth of experience and passion to her work. At its core, the Anthem Awards, launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, celebrates mission-driven work across various causes such as health, diversity, equity, inclusion, and sustainability. This year, the awards received over 2,300 submissions from 34 countries, underscoring the global demand for impactful initiatives.The Anthem Awards' judging panel included a distinguished roster of global leaders and changemakers, such as Janine Brady, Managing Director of Communications, Schmidt Futures, Haven Ley SVP, Program Strategy, Investments and Comms., CSO, Pivotal Ventures, Roma McCaig, Chief Public Affairs and Impact Officer, REI Co-op, Wendy R. Weiser, Vice President, Democracy, Brennan Center for Justice, Brett Peters, Global Lead, TikTok for Good, TikTok, C.D. Glin, President, PepsiCo, Aurora James, Activist and Fashion Designer, Fifteen Percent Pledge, Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine, Trovon Williams, Sr. Vice President of Marketing & Communications, NAACP, and Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief DEI Officer, McCann Worldgroup, and many others."The Winners of this year's Anthem Awards are truly inspiring, and I am honored to help elevate their impact," says Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. "At this moment, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, but the tireless and extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope that a better tomorrow is possible. Thank you to everyone doing this work and making an impact. We must move forward."Teri's groundbreaking efforts in Los Angeles' Skid Row have led initiatives to address homelessness, substance abuse, and women's health issues. Her dedication to amplifying marginalized voices aligns seamlessly with the mission of the Anthem Awards."This award is not just for Breaking Stigmas, but for every individual who has been overlooked or underestimated," Teri states. "It is a testament to resilience, advocacy, and the power of community."Teri's work extends beyond Breaking Stigmas. She is the central figure in the award-winning documentary Game Girls, which explores the complexities of love and resilience in the face of homelessness. As an advocate for invisible disabilities and legal justice reform, Teri's multifaceted efforts demonstrate a deep commitment to systemic change. Additionally, she is the author of America's Game Girl, a poignant reflection on her personal journey and aspirations as a Skid Row survivor and community organizer.Breaking Stigmas Treatment Operation continues to address the pressing challenges facing underserved populations. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, its programs focus on breaking societal stigmas and creating lasting solutions. The recognition by the Anthem Awards validates its mission to foster dignity and equity for all.For more information about Breaking Stigmas, please visit https://breakingstigmas.org/ About The Anthem AwardsLaunched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards recognize purpose-driven and mission-focused work by individuals, companies, and organizations across the globe. By elevating voices that drive global change, the awards establish a new standard for impactful initiatives that inspire community action. The Anthem Awards celebrate contributions across seven core categories: Diversity; Equity and Inclusion; Education; Art and Culture; Health; Human and Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action and Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment, and Climate. The 2024 season's partners include prominent organizations such as Ms. Magazine, The Female Quotient, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and The Future Party. The awards were established in collaboration with notable entities such as the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.About The Webby AwardsHailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Meltwater, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Vox Media, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, The Hustle, Morning Brew, Passionfruit, Embedded, Link in Bio, Creator Economy NYC, Creator Spotlight, AIGA, Vote Save America, and The Publish Press. More information can be found at https://www.webbyawards.com/

