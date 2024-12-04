St Heliers Cosmetic Dentist: Natural Smile Makeovers For Special Event Announced

Dr Dave Richards - Dentist St Heliers - 09 585 0205 - Combining cosmetic, corrective, and restorative dental techniques

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing that several dental issues can make an individual embarrassed about their appearance, St Heliers, Auckland-based Dr Dave Richards has announced a Natural Smile Makeover program designed to address all contributing problems. In developing a suitable treatment plan, Dr Richards may draw from one or several techniques, such as cosmetic improvements, restoration of damaged teeth, or correction of crooked teeth.

Dr Richards explains that traditional approaches involve treating each problem in isolation, which may not have the outcome that clients were hoping for. By taking a more holistic view, his goal is to address both visual appearance and any underlying oral health problems.

“Being embarrassed about your smile and constantly trying to hide your teeth can affect you both socially and professionally,” Dr Richards explained. “A Natural Smile Makeover can change all of that. You may only need one kind of treatment, or a combination of cosmetic, corrective, and restorative techniques, but you can be confident that the result will be a beautiful, white, even smile you’ll love to show off.”

According to the New Zealand Dental Association, oral health problems can be connected to several other chronic diseases, such as diabetes, heart disease, and respiratory diseases. In addition, the association highlights the impact that dental problems can have on the lives of individuals, including self-esteem, social interaction, employment, and the ability to speak and chew.

With the new Natural Smile Makeovers, Dr Richards can address a variety of problems that contribute to mental and overall health problems, such as stained, crooked, chipped, broken, and missing teeth. Procedures offered include teeth whitening, same-day crowns, full-mouth rebuilds, braces, veneers, and dental implants.

About Dr Dave Richards

In addition to cosmetic dentistry, Dr Richards offers a full range of general dental services, including check-ups and x-rays, dental hygiene, fillings, extractions, and more. He is a member of the New Zealand Dental Association, the New Zealand Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the American Biomimetics Society, and the Endodontics Society.

“I'm so glad I found a great dentist,” one client recently stated. “All the team from reception, to the dentists and nurses are friendly and welcoming. You feel really taken care of when there and the dental care is superb.”

