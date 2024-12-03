A provincial state memorial service for former premier John Horgan will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, at the Q Centre in Colwood, starting at 1 p.m.

Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, Premier David Eby and other dignitaries will be in attendance.

The service will include religious components by Rev. Dr. Keith Howard, musical interludes and words of remembrance.

The public is welcome to attend. Information about how members of the public can obtain entry will be released in the coming days.

Arrangements for media coverage are being made. Details will be forthcoming.

