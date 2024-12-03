Vital Voices to Host 2024 Voices of Solidarity in New York City Honoring Male Allies Advancing Women’s Leadership and Gender Equality

Washington, D.C., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY—December 3rd, 2024—On Monday, December 9, 2024, Vital Voices Global Partnership will host its annual Voices of Solidarity event in New York City, co-hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller. This inspiring event celebrates men who are using their platforms, influence, and leadership to elevate women, combat gender-based violence, and promote gender equality worldwide. The evening will feature award presentations by Padma Lakshmi, acclaimed author and activist, and Hasan Minhaj, celebrated comedian and advocate for social justice.

Voices of Solidarity highlights the vital role of male allies in creating a world where women’s leadership thrives, gender-based violence ends, and equal opportunity becomes a reality for all.

2024 Honorees

Justin Baldoni, Actor, Director, Producer, and New York Times Best-Selling Author

Known for ‘undefining’ masculinity and advocating for gender equality, Justin Baldoni has used his platform to inspire meaningful societal change. Through his groundbreaking projects like Man Enough and It Ends With Us Baldoni has sparked global conversations on challenging gender norms and fostering inclusive, safer communities.

Martin Chungong, Secretary General, Inter-Parliamentary Union

As a global leader of the international parliamentary community, Martin Chungong has worked tirelessly to increase women’s representation in politics and create gender-sensitive policies worldwide.

Erfaan Hussein Babak, Founder & Director, The Awakening

For his bold leadership in promoting women’s education and empowerment in Afghanistan, Erfaan Hussein Babak has been a steadfast advocate for gender equality and support survivors of abuse.

Chid Liberty, CEO & Co-Founder, Liberty & Justice

A trailblazer in ethical fashion, Chid Liberty has empowered women in underserved communities through job creation and equitable practices in the apparel industry

Event Overview

Hosted by Diane von Furstenberg and Barry Diller, the evening will convene changemakers, activists, and supporters from around the world to honor these allies and amplify the call for collective action.

“In an increasingly polarized world, tonight is a celebration of unity…” said Alyse Nelson, President and CEO of Vital Voices. “The honorees remind us of the transformative power of standing together—of lifting others as we rise—to create a more just and equal world. Their actions underscore that the fight for gender justice is not just a women’s issue—it’s a human issue.”

Event Details

Date: Monday, December 9, 2024

Location: IAC HQ, 555 West 18th Street, New York City

Tickets and Sponsorships: Available at https://www.vitalvoices.org/voices-of-solidarity-2024/

Sponsors

Institutions

Bloomberg Philanthropies

Equimundo

InMaat Foundation

Procter and Gamble

Rokt

Individuals & Families

Alyse Nelson and Hardin Lang

Donna and Mack McLarty

Gisel Kordestani

Kate James and Hans Bishop

Nina Easton and Russ Schriefer

Rosita and Reinier van Coevorden

Selina Tobaccowala

Sherri Westin

About Vital Voices

For 27 years, Vital Voices has been investing in women leaders solving the world’s greatest challenges and accelerating collective action towards an equitable and sustainable world. We are “venture catalysts,” identifying those with a bold vision for change and partnering with them to make that vision a reality. We scale and accelerate their impact through long-term investments to expand the skills, connections, capacity, and visibility of women leaders.

