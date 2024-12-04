Advanced Ceramics Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 17.99 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

The growing automotive industry is driving demand for advanced ceramics, as cars shift to more efficient, durable, and sustainable technologies requiring heat-resistant materials.

Westford, USA, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the global advanced ceramics market size will reach a value of USD 17.99 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period (2024-2031). Growth in the telecom and medical industries, as well as rising demand for sophisticated ceramics across a range of industries, are anticipated to propel market expansion. Technical ceramics, another name for advanced ceramics, have better electrical, thermal, optical, and magnetic conductivity. By employing modern ceramics that offer great efficiency to final goods, end users can lower their production and energy expenses. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is one of the world's largest markets for advanced ceramics.

Advanced Ceramics Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 11.88 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 17.99 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Product, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Rising adoption of advanced ceramics in healthcare Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for sustainable ceramics solutions Key Market Drivers Advancements in ceramic’s thermal stability

Alumina Ceramics to Hold Significant Growth due to Exceptional Mechanical Strength & High-Temperature Resistance

Alumina ceramics dominate the market due to their exceptional mechanical strength, high-temperature resistance, and electrical insulation properties, contribute significantly to the global advanced ceramics market share. For example, these properties make them quite optimum for innumerable applications in electronics, automotive, and aerospace areas. As the needs for rigid, high-performance materials multiply, similarly, cost-effective and versatile alumina ceramics will promote their possible market superiority.

Monolithic to Lead Market due to Uniform Composition and Structural Integrity

Monolithic ceramics dominate the global advanced ceramics market due to their uniform composition and structural integrity, offering superior strength and durability. Their characteristics tend to lead them into demanding applications in different industries, e.g., aerospace, automotive, and electronics. This segment's dominance is supported by a promising start in the global advanced ceramics market outlook, with demand for monolithic ceramics as materials for specific applications is increasing as they are wear-, corrosion-, and heat-resistant.

North America to Dominate Market due to Robust Technological Advancements

North America dominates the global advanced ceramics market due to robust technological advancements, significant investments in R&D, and a strong manufacturing base. A region booming in innovative economies, such as aerospace, automobile, or even electronics, generates high demand for advanced ceramics. Besides, favorable government initiatives, coupled with the rising momentum in industrial automation, North America has managed to ensure its continued dominance in the global advanced ceramics market share.

Advanced Ceramics Market Insight

Drivers:

Rising Demand for High-Performance Materials Rising Demand for Electronics, Especially in Semiconductor Devices Increased Use of Advanced Ceramics in Electric Vehicles



Restraints:

Ceramics Fragility and Brittle Nature Limited Raw Material Availability Intricate and Energy-Intensive Processes Involved



Prominent Players in Advanced Ceramics Market

CeramTec (Germany)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Morgan Advanced Materials (UK)

Saint-Gobain (France)

CoorsTek (USA)

3M (USA)

Schott AG (Germany)

Rauschert (Germany)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Almatis (Germany)

Hitachi Chemical (Japan)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

NGK Insulators (Japan)

Mitsubishi Materials (Japan)



Key Questions Answered in Global Advanced Ceramics Market Report

What is the projected market size of the market by 2031?

Which region is expected to dominate the global advanced ceramics industry?

What are some key drivers of growth in the market?



This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (Shift toward efficient ceramic materials, government investments in R&D, ceramics’ role in sustainable energy solutions), restraints (Time-intensive production process, difficulty in processing complex shapes) opportunities (Development of new ceramics materials, its adoption in medical technology) influencing the growth of advanced ceramics market.

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the advanced ceramics market.

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the advanced ceramics market. Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the advanced ceramics market.

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the advanced ceramics market. Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.



