RPT Alliance Announces Move to New Location to Support Engineering Growth in the Energy Industry

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RPT Alliance, an Engineering and Design firm specializing in midstream facilities, power generation, and renewable energy projects, is excited to announce their move to a new location in Houston, Texas. The new address, 10344 Sam Houston Park Dr Suite 100, Houston, TX 77064, will serve as the base for RPT Alliance's continued growth and expansion in the engineering space supporting critical energy infrastructure projects.

With a tagline of "Project execution solutions to deliver energy," RPT Alliance has built a strong reputation as a leading provider of engineering design packages for natural gas, power, and hydrogen projects over the past 5 years. Their expertise spans from the Project Development phase through Commissioning and start-up, ensuring seamless project execution for their clients.

Since 2019, RPT Alliance has experienced remarkable growth, expanding their team to over 50 professionals dedicated to supporting major clients in the midstream industry. Their expertise in installing over 1,250,000 hp in compression across the United States has solidified their position as a trusted partner in the industry. Please note that RPT Alliance currently serves clients exclusively in the United States.

In addition to their expertise in compression, RPT Alliance has also played a key role in supporting power projects, including those related to LNG production, distributed power, Carbon (CO2) capture, and Class 8 FCEV refueling stations. Their comprehensive offerings have enabled their clients to navigate the evolving energy landscape with confidence.

RPT Alliance takes pride in their commitment to excellence, evident in their recognition as one of the Best Places to Work by the Houston Business Journal in 2022. Their dedicated team is made up of highly skilled engineers, project managers, project controls, and procurement professionals.

One of the core values at RPT Alliance is their customer-focused approach. They prioritize understanding their clients' unique needs and challenges to deliver tailored solutions that drive growth and success. Their innovative solutions, coupled with a strong commitment to integrity, have earned them a reputable position within the industry.

As part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives, RPT Alliance frequently provides volunteer opportunities to their employees and clients at the Houston Food Bank. This tradition, which began in 2021, reflects their dedication to making a positive impact in the community.

In conclusion, RPT Alliance's move to their new location in Houston, Texas represents an exciting milestone in their journey to support the growth of the engineering space for critical energy infrastructure. With their new address at 10344 Sam Houston Park Dr Suite 100, Houston, TX 77064, they are well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional project execution solutions that drive energy development.

About RPT Alliance:

RPT Alliance is an Engineering and Design partner specializing in midstream facilities, power generation, and renewable energy projects. With a strong focus on delivering project execution solutions, RPT Alliance supports clients in the energy industry from the Project Development phase through Commissioning and start-up. Their team of dedicated professionals brings expertise in engineering design, project management, and construction supervision to drive successful project outcomes.

