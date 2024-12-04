Elder Neglect: Decubitus Ulcer Case Filed in Orange County

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Vigna highlights preventable 'Never Events' in healthcare, where neglect leads to serious injuries like Stage IV heel sores from inadequate bedside care

Stage 3 and Stage 4 bedsores are serious injuries and are considered to be ‘Never Events’ by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as they are preventable.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our client was admitted to Capistrano Beach Care Center for rehabilitation care following repair of a hip fracture. She was discharged with Stage IV right and left heel sores. These are ‘Never Events’ because they are preventable with routine, standard bed-side care”…Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD states, “Every day as a physician, I would inspect the heels to ensure that the skin was intact, but also to ensure the patients who are dependent on turns have their heels bridged to prevent heel sores. I did that for patient safety and to be an example for nursing staff to pay attention to skin on each bedside encounter. Bed sores are the result of owners of hospitals and nursing homes diverting resources away from the bedside, leading to inadequate staffing, training, education, hiring, and monitoring of the performance of the nursing staff.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Stage 3 and Stage 4 bedsores are serious injuries and are considered to be ‘Never Events’ by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as they are preventable.

In Fallor vs. Capistrano Beach Care Center, Case No. 30-2024-01416662-CU-MM-CJC, allegations include a claim of elder neglect under the Welfare and Institutions Code section 15657, which requires that the defendant has “the care or custody of…a dependent adult” which means the defendant “assumed a significant measure of responsibility for attending to one or more…needs.”

Dr. Vigna explains, “Our client was recovering from a hip fracture. She leaves the rehabilitation facility with wounds to her heels that go to the bone. Simple, basic bedside care is needed to prevent this occurrence. Floating the heels is mandatory for patients who are dependent on others for bedside mobility. These are serious injuries. Wounds on the heel are difficult to treat. Complications include bone infections, the need for partial calcanectomy, skin grafts, and amputation.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney and an expert in wound care. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers due to poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. The Vigna Law Group, along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Martin Law Group, a Dallas, Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide.

To learn more, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.