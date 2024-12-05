Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Announce Focus on Rotating Art Program

It's a great way to keep environments vibrant and inspiring without any logistical hassle.” — Mercedes Burton

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the upcoming year Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) will focus on their Rotating Art Program, a dynamic service designed to transform corporate and healthcare facilities quarterly with curated art selections. This innovative program allows organizations to continually refresh their spaces, enhancing the atmosphere for staff and visitors alike.Revitalize Your Space with Seasonal ArtThe Rotating Art Program offers a tailored approach to workplace aesthetics, allowing clients to:• Customize Art Displays: Align art selections with seasonal changes, regional characteristics, current trends, or specific branding initiatives, enhancing the overall environment and experience for both staff and visitors.• Enjoy Hassle-Free Updates: Experience a seamless transition between displays with HAC & QAH's professional team handling the seasonal rotation of framed artworks, ensuring the space remains fresh and engaging.• Budget Flexibility: Benefit from the ability to bill this service as an operational expense, making it a cost-effective solution for continual environmental enhancement."Our Rotating Art Program is about more than just decoration; it's about transformation," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "This program is ideal to keep your facility visually stimulating and aligned with your organizational identity, all year round."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "We're excited to offer a program that not only beautifies spaces but also adapts to the changing needs and preferences of our clients. It's a great way to keep environments vibrant and inspiring without any logistical hassle."About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.