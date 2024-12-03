Acentra Health Campaign Raises $31,000 to Help Southeastern U.S. Communities Recover from Hurricane Devastation

The six-week campaign matched employee donations and volunteer efforts to the American Red Cross in support of the company’s core value of passionately serving local communities

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health, a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for its government and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, announced the company and its employees raised $31,000 in contributions to support relief efforts in the southeastern United States following the devastation from hurricanes Helene and Milton. More than half of the total funds raised during the corporate social responsibility (CSR) campaign were provided as a company match to support the American Red Cross’ hurricane response.

“As Americans gather to give thanks and celebrate this holiday season, we know that many others are still struggling to rebuild from the devastating loss of back-to-back hurricanes,” said CEO Todd Stottlemyer. “When the storms hit, Acentra Health employees embraced the opportunity to help our neighbors in need through donations of cash, food, and essential items, as well as hands-on volunteer work. I am thankful to work alongside so many who live out our company’s core value of passionately serving our communities.”

The company’s Acentra Health Cares program invited employees to support the hurricane relief campaign in two meaningful ways, either by donating to a hurricane relief cause of their choosing or by volunteering with organizations that align with the company’s core value of passionately serving local communities. Employees were also encouraged to use their Acentra Health volunteer time off benefit, which provides up to eight hours of annual paid leave for volunteering. In response, Acentra Health matched employee donations and donated a set dollar amount for each volunteer activity, further amplifying the positive impact on affected communities.

At the campaign’s close on November 15, 2024, Acentra Health employees supported more than 20 organizations providing direct hurricane relief in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, all also states where Acentra Health employees live and work. Employees also logged 176 hours of volunteer work, consisting of hurricane clean-up, sorting supplies, and loading delivery trucks. Acentra Health matched employee contributions in a lump sum to the American Red Cross, for a campaign grand total of $31,000.

Acentra Health Cares provides corporate social responsibility opportunities for employees to live the company’s core value of passionately serving its clients, communities, and colleagues through philanthropy and volunteering. The program focuses on making a positive impact on the social determinants of health affecting the individuals and communities where our employees live and work.

