Vigna Law Group: Investigating the Risks of Sepsis Associated Intravenous Remodulin

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Vigna warns against IV Remodulin due to infection risks, stressing subcutaneous injection offers similar benefits with fewer complications

There doesn’t appear to be any long-term benefit of providing Remodulin IV when compared to Sub-Cutaneous injection... given there is no long-term benefit.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “There doesn’t appear to be any long-term benefit of providing Remodulin IV when compared to Sub-Cutaneous injection. The risk of blood infections from intravenous administration of Remodulin using venous access devices such as PICC lines and Ports appear to be unreasonable given there is no long-term benefit other than local pain at the incision site," states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice-product liability attorney.

How does intravenous Remodulin compare with Remodulin Sub-Cutaneous injection, according to Dr. Parag Kumar in “A Comprehensive Review of Treprostinil Pharmacokinetics via Four Routes of Administration” published in Clinical Pharmacokinetics (2016) 55: 1495-1505?:

“When considering treatment options, these findings indicate that IV and SC treprostinil are bioequivalent at steady state”

Read Dr. Kumar’s article: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40262-016-0409-0

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney, “Exposing a chronically ill patient with a history of oxygen-dependent pulmonary hypertension to the risks of sepsis from chronic intravenous administration by way of polyurethane PICC lines is unreasonable when subcutaneous injection reduces the risk of infection toward zero.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We are investigating sepsis caused by polyurethane PICC lines that do not reduce the risk of central-line associated bloodstream infections when compared with super hydrophilic technology that is now available, which reduces the risk of both line infections and the occurrence of blood clots.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on serious injuries caused by defective medical devices, including PICC lines, dialysis catheters, and other central lines. He represents the injured with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent the most injured across the country.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.