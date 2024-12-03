Our Apartment Therapy Collaboration is Here!

New York, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The release of our new Yellow Pear collection with Apartment Therapy is right around the corner! Yamazaki Home had the pleasure of working with Maxwell Ryan, the founder and CEO of Apartment Therapy, who handpicked this color. We chose 5 fan favorites to reimagine in Yellow Pear.

“Apartment Therapy and Yamazaki Home share a mission in making homes happy and healthy with great design,” explained Maxwell Ryan, founder & CEO of Apartment Therapy. “We were thrilled with the opportunity to introduce a vibrant color option to Yamazaki’s popular product line, bringing even more joy into the home.”

While it may look small, this magnet is strong enough to hold all your most used kitchen items. Or you can get creative and attach it somewhere else!

The entire collection can be found via the landing page below:

https://theyamazakihome.com/pages/apartment-therapy-collaboration

The leading independent home site, Apartment Therapy is designed to inspire anyone to live a more beautiful and happy life at home, guiding their audience to create a space uniquely their own.

Yamazaki Home is a 100-year-old Japanese brand that specializes in creating innovative home goods for every room. Our products range from kitchenware to coat racks and jewelry organizers, all designed to bring function and beauty to daily living. We firmly believe in providing better ways to keep everyday life nice and neat. Welcome to Yamazaki: Home, simplified.

Zack Blackwell Yamazaki Home 3475641015 zachary.blackwell@theyamazakihome.com

