Winter Weather Expected Wednesday and Thursday

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for more winter weather as a clipper system — a fast-moving low pressure weather system — is expected to bring widespread snowfall across the State Wednesday and Thursday, and another round of lake effect snow Thursday. Lake Effect Snow Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for areas east and southeast of Lakes Erie and Ontario through this afternoon. Windy conditions will develop Thursday with gusts between 30 and 45 miles per hour and have the potential to down limbs and cause power outages while impacting visibility. The coldest air of the season is expected on Friday to combine with winds resulting in feels-like temperatures in the single digits to mid-20s during the day, with single digits to below zero Friday night. Travelers should be prepared for rapid changes in weather, visibility and road conditions.

“As some New Yorkers recover from the first major lake effect snowstorm of the season, we will experience more winter weather bringing snow, winds and cold to a larger area starting tomorrow,” Governor Hochul said. “New York State agencies are prepared to respond and will closely coordinate with our local partners across the State — I urge all New Yorkers to monitor their local forecasts and exercise caution.”

With this system, an additional foot of snow is possible for locations near Lakes Erie and Ontario where some places received up to five feet of snow last week. The greatest amounts of snow are expected across the higher terrain of Chautauqua and western Cattaraugus Counties. The cities of Buffalo and Syracuse could also see six to 10 inches of new snow. Hazardous to difficult travel is expected in the heaviest bands and localized snow squalls due to snow covered roads and low visibility. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour are possible at times off Lake Erie and less than one inch per hour off Lake Ontario.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for areas east and southeast of Lakes Erie and Ontario through this afternoon. Winter Storm Watches are also in effect for portions of Western and Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and North Country from Wednesday afternoon into Thursday night where seven or more inches of snow are expected. Other locations across the State could see up to seven inches of snow by Friday.

For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert at alert.ny.gov, a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Preparations

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed.

New York State Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,527 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. All available response equipment is ready to deploy and all residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,634 large plow trucks

340 large loaders

153 medium duty plows

53 tow plows

35 snow blowers

19 graders

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit https://www.511ny.org/#:Alerts, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is monitoring the forecast and ready to respond with 689 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

359 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

65 loaders

121,000+ tons of salt on hand

Variable Message Signs and social media (X and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

New for the 2024-2025 snow and ice season, all the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

New York State Department of Public Service

Utility companies regulated by the NYS Department of Public Service have about 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in repair and restoration efforts for the forecasted winter weather system over the next few days. Utility companies are continuing to monitor the forecast as well as travel conditions and will continue to adapt staffing plans across their divisions.

DPS staff will monitor outages and restoration progress throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing and resources to regions that experience the greatest impact. If your service is interrupted, visit the DPS Utility Service Interruptions website https://dps.ny.gov/utility-service-interruptions for tips.

New York State Police

State Police have instructed all Troopers to closely monitor conditions and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles, including Utility Terrain Vehicles and snowmobiles, are staged and ready for deployment.

Department of Environmental Conservation

DEC Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers and regional staff, remain on alert and continue to monitor the developing situation and weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow and high winds, including sawyers.

DEC reminds those responsible for the removal and disposal of snow to follow best management practices to help prevent flooding and reduce the potential for pollutants like salt, sand, oils, trash and other debris from affecting water quality. Disposal of snow in local creeks and streams can create ice dams, which may cause flooding. Public and private snow removal operators should be aware of these safety issues during and after winter storms. Additional information is available at https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/docs/water_pdf/togs5111new.pdf.

Unpredictable winter weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas can create variable conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for snow, ice and cold, to ensure a safe winter experience. Snow depths range greatly throughout the Adirondacks, with the deepest snow at higher elevations in the High Peaks region and other mountains over 3,000 feet. Lower elevation trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, and slush, including many of the Catskill Mountains where the potential for icy trail conditions exist.

While ice is beginning to form on some waterways, DEC advises outdoor enthusiasts to review ice safety guidelines before heading out.

In addition, backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 911. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Safety Tips

Travel

Some of the most important tips for safe driving include:

Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be travelling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cell phone or other communications devices such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while it's operating.

Power Outages

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

If you lose power, turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a winter storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, call:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

Heating Safety

Use only safe sources of alternative heat such as a fireplace, small well-vented wood or coal stove or portable space heaters.

When using alternative heat sources such as a fireplace, woodstove, etc. always make sure you have proper ventilation and follow manufacturer's instructions.

Keep curtains, towels and potholders away from hot surfaces.

Have a fire extinguisher and smoke detectors and make sure they work.

If you use kerosene heaters to supplement your regular heating fuel, or as an emergency source of heat, follow these safety tips: Follow the manufacturers' instructions. Use only the correct fuel for your unit. Refuel outdoors only, and only when the unit is cool. Keep the heater at least three feet away from furniture and other flammable objects. When using the heater, use fire safeguards and ventilate properly.



For more winter safety tips, visit dhses.ny.gov/safety. For all non-emergency service needs in New York State before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit www.211nys.org/.

