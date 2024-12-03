Redwood Living, Inc. announces 2024 Redwood Cares recipients

Independence, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to nominations by employees, residents and investors, Redwood Living, Inc. will award $45,000 to the recipients of its 2024 annual giving initiative as part of the company’s Redwood Cares program.

Redwood believes in giving back to people and communities throughout suburban America. Redwood Cares is an overarching philanthropic program that focuses on supporting organizations that 1. promote environmental advocacy, conservation, and sustainability 2. foster diversity and inclusion, and 3. build community and connection in the areas and surrounding areas in which Redwood Neighborhoods are located. The annual giving portion of the program was launched in 2022, and the company is proud of it.

“This is an incredibly personal initiative for us, as it is a way for Redwood to pledge our support to the charities and causes that matter most to the dedicated internal and external ambassadors of our company,” said Steve Kimmelman, founder and CEO at Redwood.

“2024 marks the third year of the annual giving initiative under the Redwood Cares umbrella, and we are thrilled to say we have surpassed the $100,000 mark in contributions. Every year we are beyond moved to read the stories and sentiments shared in the nominations and this year was certainly no different.”

Nonprofits were selected by an unbiased member of the Northern Ohio Apartment Association team, based on the quality of the nomination and its alignment to Redwood’s mission and vision. In addition to providing a monetary donation to the nonprofits, Redwood will encourage employees to use volunteer time off to help at these organizations (or any that are of personal interest). The company will also utilize its social networks and communication channels to amplify efforts and raise awareness of these worthy causes.

Take a closer look at the organizations to be supported by Redwood starting now through the end of 2025.

Organizations nominated by Redwood employees:

Collin’s Beautiful Today : $10,000

Collin’s Beautiful Today connects with families who have lost a child to a chronic disease through its network of social workers active in children’s hospitals. The organization aims to shoulder some of their financial burden while offering grief management resources and solutions.

Excerpt from submission: Collin’s Beautiful Today is extremely personal for me as it was founded and established by my brother and sister-in-law. They lost their son (my nephew) at age 11, to childhood brain cancer in 2021. Much like the communities, residents, employees, and stakeholders Redwood Cares serves and supports, Collin’s Beautiful Today’s mission of bringing families together has a similar vision. Love and support know no bounds.

Shoes 4 the Shoeless : $5,000

Since 2010, Shoes 4 the Shoeless delivers brand-new shoes and socks to disadvantaged children within Southwest Ohio through its in-school delivery program.

Excerpt from submission: The majority of the kids this organization serves have never had a new pair of shoes, and many of them don’t have socks to wear, much less a brand-new pair. And these kids live within our communities. And yet, I think most of us that are more fortunate tend to think this level of poverty is much farther removed than it really is.

Organizations nominated by Redwood residents:

Wellspring Hospice : $10,000

A statewide Michigan nonprofit organization committed to engaging people at every stage of life to help them experience and embrace their God-given potential. Wellspring has been helping change lives, build strong families and transform communities across the state since 1893.

Excerpt from submission: I am writing to nominate Wellspring Hospice for recognition in light of the exceptional care, commitment, education, and faith they provided during the last month of my father’s life. Their unwavering support not only enriched his final days but also brought profound comfort and peace to our entire family during an incredibly challenging time.

Warriors for the Children (WFTC): $5,000

WFTC strives to improve the self-esteem and morale of abused, bullied and neglected children through one-on-one support, tangible resources and government advocacy.

Excerpt from submission: As a victim of child abuse it has been my life mission to find an organization such as this that helps protect children from the atrocities that far too often affect the children of our future. As a member of this organization for the past 2 years, I can tell you that the mission we hold fast to goes very deep in the community and helps improve the self-esteem and morale of our abused, bullied and neglected children.

Organizations nominated by Redwood investors:

House of Refuge Sunnyslope : $10,000

A Christian housing program serving the homeless, unemployed, and recently sober of Phoenix. The organization provides shelter, food, employment skills, and spiritual transformation through programs for men, women, and single mothers with children.

Excerpt from submission: We are in urgent need of a kitchen remodel. Currently, our kitchen is inefficient and inadequately equipped. We prepare approximately 1,000 meals each week in a space designed for residential use, featuring outdated appliances and poor layout. Grant funds would allow us to purchase commercial-grade stove(s), enhance the kitchen layout, and create a more efficient cooking environment.

NewPath Child & Family Solutions : $5,000

A Behavioral Health Agency for individuals facing behavioral and specialty healthcare, educational treatment, and youth support needs. NewPath ignites hope and changes futures by providing access to and results from expert, specialized, and comprehensive trauma-informed care.

Excerpt from submission: This organization came to my son’s rescue when he was dealing with severe mental health issues caused by an auto-immune condition. I have personally seen the impact that their skilled caregivers can have on an individual and a family. Their services are nothing short of remarkable.

This annual giving initiative is one of multiple ways Redwood embraces giving back as part of its Redwood Cares program. Redwood employees consistently support their communities through everything from packing boxes at food banks to running in charity races and cleaning up recreation trails. The company is also proud to partner with One Tree Planted, an environmental nonprofit, by donating $1 on behalf of each new employee, resident and investor to plant a tree in an area in need of reforestation.

Redwood has developed and manages more than 18,000 apartment homes in 150+ neighborhoods throughout the Midwest and Carolinas.

About Redwood Living, Inc.

Redwood Living, Inc. (Redwood) is an innovative development and property management company with neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky and Nebraska. The success of Redwood’s approach to construction, development and property management continues to be validated in new and existing markets. Redwood is a company that believes in its mission, product and amazing people. It creates a simplified, relaxed lifestyle for residents, and offers a rewarding atmosphere for its employees. For more information, visit https://www.byredwood.com.

