'TEA: The Drink That Changed The World' Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

TEA The Drink That Changed The World TEA The Drink That Changed The World

Tea is a mystical realm. For thousands of years, this humble drink has connected humanity across cultures, yet its epic story remained untold” — Christy Hui, director of "TEA: The Drink That Changed The World"

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActionFliks Media Corp. proudly presents “TEA: The Drink That Changed The World,” a never-before-told tea adventure that unravels the history and mystery of the world's most beloved beverage. Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video , this film promises a unique and captivating journey through the history of tea."A Love Letter to Tea," Norwood Pratt, tea historian and author of "New Tea Lovers’ Treasury," praises the 90-minute historical adventure. Filmed in China's forbidden tea region of the Wuyi Mountains—the birthplace of Oolong and Black tea—this history tale takes viewers beyond tea's guarded realm to discover the most audacious tea heist—forever changing the course of this remarkable drink.From the sacred peaks that gave rise to the world's finest teas to the historic Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum and Old South Meeting House—ground zero of the American Revolution— audiences witness how this simple beverage impacted cultures and history across the continents."Tea is a mystical realm. For thousands of years, this humble drink has connected humanity across cultures, yet its epic story remained untold," says director Christy Hui. "Through the generosity of museums and collections across eighteen countries, we've pieced together tea's incredible journey. This film is about time travel through a teapot."Tea historian Bruce Richardson, author of "A Social History of Tea," applauds: "The film has captured the essence of tea's history in a beautiful way that honors the beverage's rich traditions and communal spirit.” Featuring exclusive interviews with renowned generational tea masters in Wuyi Shan, this tea documentary gives viewers a rare opportunity to peek into the ancient Chinese practices of growing and crafting teas that eventually influenced commerce and culture worldwide. “Every student of tea will want to experience these stories!” Mr. Richardson adds."Indie Rights is excited to bring this fascinating documentary about tea to a global audience," remarks CEO Linda Nelson.Embark on this extraordinary journey through the epic story of tea on Amazon Prime Video: bit.ly/teadoc About ActionFliks Media Corp.A female-owned studio, ActionFliks is dedicated to crafting stories worth sharing. The multimedia studio celebrates cultural heritage and human connections through compelling original content.Visit TeaDocumentary.com to explore tea's fascinating history and cultural impact.For sales inquiries, please contact:Linda Nelson, Indie Rights, linda@indierights.comMedia Contact: Hello@TeaDocumentary.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.