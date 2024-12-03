Saudia Signs Strategic MOU with Air France-KLM

Enhancing Collaboration in MRO and Commercial Between the Airlines

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Air France-KLM aimed at significantly expanding and localizing its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities.

The signing ceremony was attended by President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic, Engr. Saleh Al-Jasser, Chairman of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation, Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, the Director General of Saudia Group, along with ministers and distinguished dignitaries, the agreement was signed by Capt. Fahd Cynndy, Managing Director of Saudia Technic, and Anne Brachet, Executive Vice President of Air France-KLM Engineering & Maintenance.

This strategic partnership marks a pivotal step in enhancing Saudia's technical operations within the Kingdom and underscores the commitment of both parties to foster stronger ties and mutual growth in the aviation sector.

The MOU includes provisions for Saudia to handle module assembly and disassembly of GE90 engines, which are used on Boeing 777 aircraft. Saudia will award a firm minimum of 50% of the GE90 work orders to Air France-KLM in return for localizing the process. Additionally, the agreement explores the establishment of a joint venture for GEnx engines, used on Boeing 787 aircraft. This adds to Saudia’s prominent local MRO capabilities, including servicing CFM LEAP-1A engines used on Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

On the commercial side, the collaboration focuses on enhancing the codeshare agreement between Saudia and Air France-KLM, both SkyTeam members. This includes expanded reciprocal codesharing across a wider range of domestic and international routes, increasing connectivity and frequency. The agreement also supports Saudia’s efforts to optimize its operations at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, enhancing efficiency and the guest experience.

H.E. Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of Saudia Group, stated, “This agreement reflects the visionary leadership of the Saudia Group Board, led by its chairman, H.E. Engr. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics. It aligns with the Saudi Aviation Strategy, spearheaded by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and demonstrates our commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s aviation sector.”

Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM stated: “Saudia is a historic partner of Air France-KLM, and in the context of Saudi Arabia’s fast-paced development, we see a mutual interest in expanding our commercial cooperation and pooling our expertise, notably in the strategic MRO activity. Air France-KLM Engineering and Maintenance is already a leader in the field, and further cooperation with Saudia will unlock additional opportunities in the country and in the region”.

This agreement is part of Saudia's ongoing efforts to enhance local content, highlighting Saudia Group’s commitment to fostering local talent and capabilities in the aviation industry and aligning seamlessly with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to foster a thriving national economy.

