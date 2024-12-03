Americold's Fully Automated Russellville Facility Recognized as the Winner of the 2024 Built By The Best Award by the Controlled Environment Building Association

ATLANTA, GA., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) was recently honored when its Russellville, Arkansas facility was recognized as the winner of the 2024 Built By The Best Award by the Controlled Environment Building Association (CEBA). This award further highlights Americold’s best-in-class design, innovation in construction, and operational capabilities, after this facility was recently named Site of the Year by one of Americold’s largest customers for its flawless startup and ramp to full capacity.

The Built By The Best Award is the premier honor recognizing groundbreaking construction projects within the controlled environment sector. Americold, in conjunction with Stellar, constructed this highly automated 136,000-square-foot, 140-foot-tall cold storage and distribution facility at its existing Russellville location, adding 42,000 pallet positions and 13 million cubic feet to the facility.

This multimillion-dollar project features a leading-edge ammonia refrigeration system, insulated metal panel (IMP) exterior walls, an automated truck unloading system, an advanced fire protection system, and a state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) that integrates seamlessly with the gantry and loop connections to the loading docks. The expansion also introduced a modern breakroom, offices, and a conference room while prioritizing sustainability with energy-efficient systems and a 25% reduction in water use.

“This facility was built with state-of-the-art automation to support production and the supply chain for one of North America’s leading branded food companies,” said George Chappelle, Chief Executive Officer at Americold. “We continue to innovate to provide best-in-class service for our customers and recognition like this is a testament to the design, build, and operating capabilities of our automation group as we continue to grow and help our customers feed the world.”

About Americold Realty Trust, Inc.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value-added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact, including those that refer to the Company’s strategic collaborations with third parties, associated benefits for customers and timeline for completion are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future financial and operating performance and growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Information about potential risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

