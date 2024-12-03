Eco Bright Future, Inc.'s Subsidiary, United Heritage, Secures Bitcoin Exchange License in El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Bright Future, Inc. (OTC: EBFI) ($EBFI) ("Company") announces its wholly-owned El Salvador subsidiary, United Heritage Sociedad Anonima De Capital Variable ("United Heritage"), has been granted the prestigious license of Digital Service Provider in El Salvador. This significant milestone marks the first of two eagerly awaited licenses in the region, with the token issuer license pending and anticipated in the near future.

Alexander Borodich, Founder of Universa Blockchain , expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are on the cusp of receiving our second pivotal license in El Salvador, which will position our Company to attract a substantial customer base through our local subsidiaries. We eagerly anticipate launching operations through the innovative New World Digital Gateway as El Salvador emerges as a leading hub in the digital realm."

El Salvador's proactive stance in fostering a welcoming ecosystem for cryptocurrency businesses has drawn the attention of global digital assets firms like Eco Bright Future. With the newly obtained Bitcoin exchange license, United Heritage offers a secure and compliant platform to purchase, sell, and exchange Bitcoin. El Salvador recognizes Bitcoin as legal tender , a historic milestone for the country that opens up exciting possibilities within the digital currency landscape, as evidenced by today's high price of BTC , reflecting widespread adoption by mainstream users.

The Company is strategically bolstering its presence in the global Digital Asset Market; El Salvador is just one of its strategic focal points. The expansion aligns with the Company's overarching strategy to ensure international compliance and broaden its customer base. It seeks to become a global frontrunner in real asset tokenization and cross-border "Smart Contract" technologies.

Distinguished by its proficiency in tokenizing tangible assets, genuine real estate, and commodities, Eco Bright Future, Inc. leads the way in:

- Tokenizing tangible assets such as real estate and commodities

- Developing cutting-edge blockchain tools

- Seamlessly integrating with established financial infrastructures

Adopting a holistic approach, the Company believes it can seize market opportunities in El Salvador and diverse global markets. Leveraging its successful track record in digital commodity tokenization in the UAE and digital notary in Tunisia, the Company has positioned itself for its progressive international expansion.

United Heritage will use Universa Blockchain's platform for decentralized storage and "Smart Contract" execution. This strategic technology selection minimizes disruptions to existing infrastructure while maximizing the digitization of business processes.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT:

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, this press release's statements are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact Information:

George Athanasiadis

Phone: +1 801 895 4672

Email: info@ecobrightfuture.com

