Toll Brothers Announces New Community, Enchanted Bluff, is Now Open Near San Antonio, Texas

GARDEN RIDGE, Texas, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is pleased to announce that its newest community, Toll Brothers at Enchanted Bluff , is now open for sale in the San Antonio, Texas area. This exceptional new Texas Hill Country community offers expansive one-acre home sites and elegant single- and two-story home designs. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and professionally decorated model home is now open at 8279 Blue Oak Way in Garden Ridge.

Toll Brothers at Enchanted Bluff features homes ranging from 3,198 to 5,184+ square feet, each thoughtfully crafted with bright and airy living spaces, stunning covered patios, first-floor primary bedroom suites, 3- to 4-car garages, and versatile loft, flex room, and office options. Homes in the community offer 4 to 5 bedrooms and are priced from the low $900,000s to over $1.14 million. Home buyers will enjoy personalizing their homes with a selection of high-end fixtures and finishes, with expert guidance provided through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience.





“We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Enchanted Bluff to the Garden Ridge community,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio. “This stunning neighborhood offers an unmatched lifestyle with spacious home sites, exceptional home designs, and access to top-rated schools and amenities.”

Residents will appreciate the community’s walking trails and proximity to a variety of outdoor recreation, high-end dining, shopping, and entertainment options in Garden Ridge, Schertz, San Antonio, and New Braunfels. Natural Bridge Caverns, Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch, and Bracken Cave Preserve are all located nearby the community, showcasing a drive-through safari and some of the largest caverns available to tour in Texas. Students living in this community will have the opportunity to attend the prestigious Comal Independent School District, including Garden Ridge Elementary, Danville Middle School, and Davenport High School.

For more information, prospective home buyers are invited to call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothers.com/Texas.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59f05638-9c95-4af0-aeb8-d4cdbe6fb840

