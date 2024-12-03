Greif, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

DELAWARE, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.54 per share on its Class A Common Stock, and $0.80 per share on its Class B Common Stock.

Dividends are payable on January 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2024.

About Greif, Inc.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, jerrycans and other small plastics, containerboard, corrugated sheets and products, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides other packaging services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company has a workforce of over 14,000 colleagues spread across more than 250 facilities in 37 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

Contact:

Bill D’Onofrio

614-499-7233

bill.donofrio@greif.com

