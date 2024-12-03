Onity Group Announces Closing of MSR Asset Vehicle Sale to Oaktree

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that it has completed the previously announced transaction with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”) to sell the Company’s 15% interest in MSR Asset Vehicle LLC (“MAV”) to Oaktree for total cash proceeds of $49.5 million.

Onity’s subsidiary, PHH Mortgage Corporation, will remain the exclusive subservicer of the existing MAV portfolio for an initial term of five years and will subservice the majority of new MSRs acquired by MAV. MAV also will be subject to certain restrictions on near-term MSR sales for 36 months following the closing of the MAV sale.

Concurrent with the closing of the transaction, the net proceeds from the offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 9.875% Senior Notes due 2029, which closed on November 6, 2024, together with additional cash from Onity, were released from escrow. The net proceeds from the offering and the MAV sale were used, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of PHH Mortgage Corporation’s $289 million of outstanding 7.875% Senior Notes due 2026 and all of Onity’s $285 million of outstanding 12.00%/13.25% Senior Second Lien Notes due 2027.

Glen A. Messina, Chair, President and CEO of Onity Group, said, “We are pleased to complete this transaction with Oaktree which facilitates a significant enhancement to our capital structure. The agreement with Oaktree enables us to continue our important subservicing relationship with MAV and meaningfully reduce our highest-cost corporate debt, which we expect will support future earnings growth and provide financial flexibility. We look forward to the continuation of our strategic partnership with Oaktree and to future opportunities.”

For additional information regarding these transactions, please see the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 3, 2024.

