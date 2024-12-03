Momentum Launches Nuance Matters™

A New Offering to Help Brands Grow Through Authentic Connections and Cultural Resonance

New York, NY, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Worldwide, a global experiential marketing agency that is part of Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), launches Nuance Matters™ to help brands grow through authentic connections and resonance with cultures. Understanding the “nuance” of a person’s identity and the communities they belong to is essential for brands seeking to create deeper connections. Nuance Matters™ will bridge the gap between brands and the consumers they serve by offering both innovative and culturally relevant strategies.

Understanding identities is multifaced and deeply tied to culture, and Nuance Matters™ focuses on helping brands understand what truly matters to their audience. This insight is critical at a time when research reflects consumer expectations for authenticity:

1 in 4 people say brands don’t reflect their values or culture.

44% of people feel brands seem too focused on surface-level representation, missing who they are and what is truly important to them.

Nuance Matters™ will be led by Marc Charles and Sabrina Lynch, offering an integrated marketing approach. Charles and Lynch’s partnership will lead the creation of experience ecosystems to help businesses thrive economically through cultural diversity.

Charles, EVP at Momentum Worldwide, adds General Manager to his role. In addition, Lynch joins as Head of Strategy, and is an expert in brand strategy who previously consulted with Parson’s School of Design.

"Our offering focuses on understanding culture by looking at how people define themselves through various aspects of their identity, such as beliefs, values, ideologies, religion, language and even fandoms. This approach is what makes the offering so unique," comments Marc Charles, General Manager of Nuance Matters ™ & EVP at Momentum Worldwide.

“Culture is continuously evolving, it is imperative for brands to understand and engage authentically with their consumers now and in the future," adds Global CEO, Donnalyn Smith at Momentum Worldwide.

About Momentum Worldwide

Momentum Worldwide is a global experience agency partnering with and transforming the world’s most famous brands since 1987. Built on the simple truth that it’s not what brands say, it’s what they do that matters, the agency blends creativity, technology, strategy, design, and execution to change the world and impact culture. Agency accolades include Cannes Lions, Effies, Clios, Agency of the Year, Best Place to Work and industry-leading Sustainability practices. Learn more by visiting www.momentumww.com.



About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.89 billion in 2023.





