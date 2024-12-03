Neon Serverless Postgres Announces Native Integration with Microsoft Azure

Neon is now available directly within the Azure portal, bringing serverless Postgres to all businesses building in the Microsoft cloud ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon , the cloud Postgres database platform, is excited to announce the availability of a new integration with Microsoft Azure through Azure Native Integrations called Neon Serverless Postgres. Developers now have the ability to create Neon organizations from the Azure portal, benefiting from a modern Postgres service while keeping their existing security, compliance, and billing requirements.

The service will be available on Azure starting 12/3 in preview. Developers will be able to:

Provision and manage Neon organizations directly within the Azure portal without switching platforms.





Access Neon via single sign-on (SSO), using their Microsoft credentials for streamlined login.





Consolidate billing by including Neon usage on their existing Azure invoices.





by including Neon usage on their existing Azure invoices. Use the Azure CLI and SDK to manage Neon organizations alongside other Azure resources, keeping development workflows consistent.

This launch expands Neon’s collaboration with Microsoft, making serverless Postgres directly accessible to Azure developers and teams building scalable, reliable applications.

“With Neon’s preview branches, we can catch issues early and fix them before they hit production. We can move fast while ensuring stability,” said Robert Chandler, CTO at Wordware.ai.

Key Features of Neon Serverless Postgres

Neon takes standard Postgres – familiar, reliable, performant and extensible – and separates compute and storage to deliver unique features that help teams ship faster:

Autoscaling - Neon databases scale compute and memory resources according to load, ensuring optimal performance during traffic spikes without the need for overprovisioning in advance. Neon storage is also on-demand—no need to manage disks.

Database Branching for Dev/Preview/Test Environments - Teams use Neon’s instant branching features to access isolated DB copies for development, CI/CD, and schema migrations.



Built for AI - High-growth AI companies like Wordware use Neon’s vector database support to ship state-of-the-art AI products. Agentic AI platforms like Replit use Neon as their fully automated Agent-managed database infrastructure.

Developers can get started with using Neon Serverless Postgres on Azure here .

About Neon

Neon was founded in 2021 by a team of experienced database builders and Postgres contributors with a single goal: Help developers and teams ship faster with Postgres by delivering it as a serverless cloud platform. Today, more than 3000 projects are created on Neon daily, powering everything from startups building the next wave of AI tools, to large platforms like Vercel, Replit and Retool.

