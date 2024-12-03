Water Tower Research (WTR) Adds Mike McCormack as Managing Director of Investor Relations

Water Tower Research LLC is modernizing IR with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of investor relations services, research-driven content and communications, and investor engagement. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that Mike McCormack will join the firm as Managing Director of Investor Relations.

St. Petersburg, FL, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research LLC (www.watertowerresearch.com) is modernizing IR with a powerfully differentiated ecosystem of investor relations services, research-driven content and communications, and investor engagement. Water Tower Research is pleased to announce that Mike McCormack will join the firm as Managing Director of Investor Relations.

Commenting on the addition of Mike McCormack, Shawn Severson, CEO & Co-Founder, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Mike to the team at Water Tower Research. Mike brings a wealth of experience and is a key addition to the WTR IR and Research Ecosystem. Public companies face increasing challenges in getting noticed by and reaching investors, which requires breaking the old models and bringing new strategies and platforms to the market. Credible and consistent research is the foundation of WTR and a centerpiece in how companies can engage with new and existing investors. With Mike’s deep background in equity research and investor relations, he is a great asset to our focus on creating a new, more impactful way for companies and investors to connect through the WTR platform.”

Prior to joining WTR, Mike was Senior Vice President, Investor Relations at Lumen Technologies (formerly CenturyLink), a major US telecommunications services company. Previous to Investor Relations at Lumen, Mike spent more than 20 years in equity research on Wall Street where he covered the telecommunications, cable, data centers, and wireless tower sectors at some of the largest investment banks, including Bear Stearns, JP Morgan, Nomura Securities, and most recently Guggenheim Securities. Mike was highly ranked for many years by the Institutional Investor Magazine research poll and often appeared on CNBC and Bloomberg Television with timely insights and recommendations on sector companies, as well as the broader industry.

Mike holds an MBA in Finance from Columbia University Business School, a BA in Economics from St. Lawrence University, and is a CFA charterholder.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Name: Water Tower Research LLC Email: research@watertowerresearch.com Job Title: WTR Investor Engagement

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.