Verizon Business caps off 2024 Innovation Sessions at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

Partnering with Ericsson, this marks Verizon Business’ second Innovation Session hosted at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

The session will feature panels and presentations from industry leaders and experts from FIFA, Fox Sports, Ticketmaster, and more

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business wraps up the 2024 Innovation Sessions by returning to Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium on December 4. Hosted alongside event partner Ericsson, the Los Angeles Innovations Session will feature 5G-powered innovations that are changing the way enterprises and small and midsize businesses operate.

Attendees will hear from industry leaders and subject matter experts during fireside chats, panel discussions, and executive insights sessions. Executives from Fox Sports, Ticketmaster, FIFA, Google, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, Ericsson, and Verizon Business will participate.

“SoFi Stadium is the perfect venue to close out the 2024 Innovation Sessions tour. What makes SoFi Stadium the ideal place to talk innovation and the future is that Verizon had a pivotal role from the groundbreaking to the opening, ensuring the network infrastructure would be world-class while providing the framework for boundless innovation for years to come,” said Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise and Public Sector, Verizon Business. “By bringing IT and business leaders from across industries together in this true innovation proving ground, we can have real conversations about the power of 5G, the current and future state of AI, and much more. There is power and excitement when you bring the best minds together, as it creates a renewed energy as to what’s possible today and that there is no idea too big for the future. That’s what Verizon Business’ Innovation Sessions are all about.”

Among the companies presenting demos are Verizon Business, Ericsson, and Google. Verizon Business will demo cyber risk programs, Sensor Insights, Verizon Business Assistant, a turnkey, AI-powered chatbot solution, 5G-connected devices, and the Proto hologram; Ericsson will demo 5G cloud gaming, neutral host private network, 5G robotics, live streaming over 5G, and network slicing; and Google will demo Android Work Profile, which enables users to securely toggle between work and professional usage on the same device, and Android Zero Touch, simplified device configuration that streamlines large-scale rollouts of corporate-owned Android devices.

"We are delighted to partner with Verizon Business for their highly anticipated Innovation Session in Los Angeles. This thoughtfully curated event is designed to empower enterprise leaders, small business owners, and digital transformation experts with invaluable insights and strategies to drive growth, innovation, and success,” said Sandra Cutrona, Vice President and Head of Business Development for Customer Unit Verizon, Ericsson North America. “As a proud partner, Ericsson is deeply committed to supporting Verizon Business in delivering advanced, commercially ready solutions tailored to the diverse needs of modern enterprises. From our state-of-the-art neutral-host private networks to mission-critical connectivity solutions, we provide reliable, high-performance, and secure technologies that drive meaningful change and unlock new opportunities across industries, including coverage for high-performance stadiums that elevate the sports experience. Together, we are shaping the future of connectivity and business innovation.”

The event will be held at SoFi Stadium, located at 1001 Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301, on December 4, 2024. To register for the Los Angeles Innovation Session, follow this link .

Verizon’s Commitment to Los Angeles

Verizon has recently made major upgrades to the network serving customers in Los Angeles, CA. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and pave the way for personalized customer experiences.

Network upgrades in Los Angeles include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities. They also include adding more capacity on fiber optic cables to move more data through the network and adding bandwidth to the cellular network to accommodate new services like wireless internet service for homes and businesses.

Over the last decade, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity and inclusion within education for some of the most vulnerable populations across the country. The initiative has reached nearly eight million students across the U.S. In the Los Angeles - Long Beach metro area, over 54,000 students have been reached across the 39 schools participating in the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program, in which Verizon has partnered with nonprofit organizations to equip students in Title I institutions with free technology, internet access, and innovative STEM learning.

Verizon offers free, personalized resources through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready , designed to help small business owners grow their business, including online courses, 1:1 coaching and small business experts, virtual and in-person community events, and access to grant opportunities. Since its launch in September 2021, over 22,000 LA-based small businesses have registered and engaged with online courses like customer care, employee experience, cybersecurity, best practices for leveraging social media for growth, and many others.

Through Verizon’s responsible business plan, Verizon aims to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training and support 1M small businesses with resources to thrive in the digital economy by 2030.

About the Verizon Business Innovation Sessions

Verizon Business’ 2024 Innovation Sessions launched in Chicago , followed by New York City and Washington, D.C ., with this latest Innovation Session in Los Angeles to close out the year. The events cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G, and Mobile Edge Compute.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

