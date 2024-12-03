Brookfield Commits to Growing Investment in France

New office hub opened in Paris

Renewable energy, digital infrastructure and real estate in focus

Neoen transaction nears completion of its first stage

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”), a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management, announced today the opening of a new office hub in Paris to deepen its established presence in the market.

Brookfield has been actively investing in France since 2015 and employs over 7,000 people through its operations. Its portfolio extends across AI and other digital infrastructure, renewable energy, residential decarbonization, student and young professional living, hospitality, and logistics.

Sikander Rashid, Head of Europe, Brookfield, said, “At Brookfield we see significant long-term potential to invest in sectors critical to the French economy, including renewables, cellular towers, data centers and real estate. By deepening our presence here, we are demonstrating the high conviction we hold in the long-term opportunity ahead for Brookfield in France.”

Vincent Kerboull, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate Investing in Benelux and France, Brookfield said “As one of the major global economies, France is home to leading global businesses. We are excited to expand our local partnerships, and to bring our global expertise and the Brookfield ecosystem to provide new solutions for critical sectors in France to grow.”

Over the last five years, Brookfield has accelerated its investment in France across several major transactions and acquisitions. Earlier this year, Brookfield announced its intention to acquire a 53% stake in Neoen, a global leader in renewable energy development headquartered in Paris. This transaction is expected to close this year and a tender offer for the remaining shares and convertible bonds is expected to be launched early in 2025. Brookfield’s offer implies an equity value for 100% of the shares of €6.1 billion.

Today, Brookfield’s portfolio in France includes: Data4, a leading European hyperscale data center operator; the French operations of residential decarbonization business HomesServe; Castignac, a vertically integrated logistics manager; UXCO Group, a developer and manager of residential properties for students and young professionals; a partnership with Experimental Group, the boutique hospitality business; and TDF, an independent French tower operator with over 7,000 communication towers.

Brookfield has been investing in Europe since 2003, and today manages approximately €180 billion of assets across the region. London remains the primary investment hub for all investments across the European regions, supported by hubs in Madrid, Frankfurt and Paris.

