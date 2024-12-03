Questex’s LDI Show Unleashes the Future of Live Design and Technology in Las Vegas

The Ultimate Gathering for Live Event and Entertainment Technology Professionals Takes Place December 4–10; Register at LDIShow.com

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Live Design International (LDI) , which unites the global live event and entertainment design and technology communities, promises to be the biggest and most dynamic in its history, packed with ground-breaking training programs, visionary keynotes, 300+ cutting-edge exhibits, and unforgettable networking experiences. LDI takes place December 8-10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, with professional training options beginning on December 4. Register here .

“LDI is where the magic of live entertainment design and technology comes to life,” said Jessi Cybulski, LDI show director. “From world-class training to incredible networking and a vibrant show floor, this year’s LDI is a must-attend event for anyone looking to innovate, connect, and lead in the industry.”

LDI will offer the most extensive pro-training program in its history. With a 50% increase in LDInstitute™ sessions, more than 125 LDInnovation Conference™ presentations, and a 10% larger exhibit floor, LDI 2024 delivers unparalleled opportunities for learning, discovery, and connection. From lighting to rigging, sound to stage management, and beyond—LDI has something for everyone in the entertainment design and technology universe.

Game-Changing Event Highlights

Keynotes That Illuminate and Inspire

Entertainment design and technology professionals will be inspired by the brightest minds shaping the future of live entertainment:

Unmatched Professional Training Opportunities

Expanded Rigging Training : Featuring the RIGZ: Two-Day Intensive , SPRAT Certification , and Entertainment Rigging Fundamentals on the Exhibit Hall floor.

: Featuring the , , and on the Exhibit Hall floor. Stage Managers’ Academy : Now bigger and better, offering comprehensive skills training presented in collaboration with the Stage Manager’s Association .

: Now bigger and better, offering comprehensive skills training presented in collaboration with the . Architectural Lighting Design Focus : A dedicated pavilion showcasing innovative solutions from companies like Camelback Lighting , Diode LED/Lucetta , Lumenpulse , Universal Fiber Optic Lighting USA LLC , Visiolite , Wamco Inc , alongside a curated track of LDInnovation Conference sessions.

: A dedicated pavilion showcasing innovative solutions from companies like , , , , , , alongside a curated track of LDInnovation Conference sessions. New Certifications: Attendees can earn valuable credentials to advance their careers in specialized fields of live entertainment.

Unforgettable Networking Experiences

A La Carte Lunches & Brunches : Mingle with industry trailblazers during meals featuring keynote speakers like Sharon Huizinga , Emily Malone , and Craig Winslow , plus the fan-favorite Geezers of Gear Dining with Dinosaurs lunch with industry pioneers.

: Mingle with industry trailblazers during meals featuring keynote speakers like , , and , plus the fan-favorite lunch with industry pioneers. After Dark Parties: Las Vegas opens its arms – and dance floors – to LDI attendees. Presented by TAO Group Hospitality, attendees can show their badge for free entry on select nights to TAO, Omnia, Hakkasan, Marquee Drenched After Dark, and Jewel. Additionally, curated by Jampack, attendees can participate in exclusive After Dark Networking events.

Interactive Experiences That Deliver WOW

XLive Sessions : Dive into the future with cutting-edge topics like Human-Centered XR and Hologram Technology in Live Events .

: Dive into the future with cutting-edge topics like and . Backstage Las Vegas Tours : Get behind the scenes at top venues like Speigelworld’s DiscoShow and Cirque du Soleil’s Mystère Theatre , culminating in a live performance of Mystère with its all-new lighting design.

: Get behind the scenes at top venues like and , culminating in a live performance of with its all-new lighting design. Battle of the Busk : Witness three days of intense busking training and competition featuring cutting-edge sponsors like Chauvet , ETC , and AV Stumpfl / Pixera .

: Witness three days of intense busking training and competition featuring cutting-edge sponsors like , , and . UVify Drone Show: The IFO Experience: A Creative Revolution, Live. UVify will light up the sky with an incredible drone show that will leave attendees in awe. Look up and prepare to be amazed as the night sky transforms into a canvas of light, color, and motion. This show is a collaborative work with SkyElements.

Inspiring the Next Generation

The Foster the Future program embraces the next generation of industry professionals with special initiatives. The main focus is the 5th annual Young Career Professionals Program for individuals under the age of 25 with an interest in a career in live events design and production.

Other components:

6 th annual Pat MacKay Diversity in Design Scholarships

annual LDI Production Assistants program for undergrad and graduate students to get hands-on experience producing an industry event

Explore New Technologies at LDI’s Exhibit Hall

The exhibit hall is bigger and better than ever, featuring over 300 cutting-edge exhibits, which is 10% more square footage and exhibitors compared to 2023. Discover the latest tools, technologies, and trends shaping the live entertainment industry. For more information on exhibiting companies and products click here .

LDI runs from December 4–10, with the exhibit floor open December 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Visit LDIShow.com to register and explore everything LDI 2024 has to offer.

LDI is co-located with Digital Signage Experience (DSE), the ultimate gathering of digital signage experts, which takes place December 7-10, 2024, in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Live Design International (LDI)

Established in 1988, Live Design International (LDI) is built on a 36-year history as the essential trade show and conference for global live design professionals. Attendees come to LDI to see the latest gear and entertainment technology in action, covering audio, lighting, projection, video, staging, special effects, and XR. It is also a great opportunity to refresh knowledge and professional training, in addition to networking and finding inspiration from colleagues, manufacturers, and distributors at the vanguard of entertainment technology. For more information, visit http://www.ldishow.com/ . LDI will take place December 4 – 10, 2024, at the West Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

