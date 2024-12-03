Supreme Court Announces New Appointment to Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions

The California Supreme Court announced Wednesday the appointment of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brett D. Bianco to the Committee on Judicial Ethics Opinions. Bianco was chosen to serve the remainder of the term vacated by former Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court, who was recently appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

