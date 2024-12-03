Parsons and Globalstar Announce Partnership, Demonstrate First Software Defined Satellite Communication Solutions in Low Earth Orbit

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) and Globalstar (NYSE American: GSAT) announce their exclusive partnership to support the public, government, and defense sectors. The partnership also includes the successful demonstration of Parsons’ software-defined satellite communications solution using Globalstar’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.

As the demand for reliable global communication services continues to grow in complex and congested areas, the collaboration between Parsons and Globalstar provides an innovative solution designed to enhance resilience against disrupted communication pathways. Utilizing Globalstar’s LEO satellite constellation, the partnership aims to ensure resilient and diverse communication protocols to support a myriad of communication needs.

"This successful demonstration is a significant step forward in how we can use satellite infrastructure to support mission-critical needs across various industries," said Mike Kushin, president of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons. "By leveraging Globalstar's advanced satellite technology, we are optimizing the Parsons capability solution to provide communications connectivity, especially in areas where radio frequency congestion poses challenges."

The Proof of Concept, which commenced earlier this year, is progressing through the necessary steps to enter commercial service. This successful demonstration of Parsons Corporation’s software-defined satellite communications solution using Globalstar’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation marks an important milestone as the first of its kind in North America. It unlocks previously impossible mission-critical solutions tailored for radio frequency (RF)-congested environments, setting a new standard for global communication services in complex and often challenging operating conditions.

"Partnering with Parsons Corporation allows us to demonstrate the versatility and effectiveness of our satellite solutions in addressing crucial connectivity challenges," said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, CEO of Globalstar. "This achievement exemplifies how global satellite systems can work collaboratively with advanced technologies to deliver essential services in dynamic and challenging environments. We see this as a milestone moment for not only the progress of our partnership but also another way that Globalstar is able to bring value from our satellite infrastructure in the commercialization of these new services."

The demonstration not only highlights the advanced functionality of Parsons' solution but also the benefits of collaborating closely on a technology solution at both the RF and system layer.

For more information about the technologies showcased in the demonstration, please visit https://www.parsons.com/ and https://www.globalstar.com/en-us.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar empowers its customers to connect, transmit, and communicate in smarter ways – easily, quickly, securely, and affordably – offering reliable satellite and terrestrial connectivity services as an international telecom infrastructure provider. The Company’s low Earth orbit ("LEO") satellite constellation ensures secure data transmission for connecting and protecting assets, transmitting critical operational data, and saving lives for consumers, businesses, and government agencies across the globe. Globalstar’s terrestrial spectrum, Band 53, and its 5G variant, n53, offer carriers, cable companies, and system integrators a versatile, fully licensed channel for private networks with a growing ecosystem to improve customer wireless connectivity, while Globalstar’s XCOM RAN product offers significant capacity gains in dense wireless deployments. In addition to SPOT GPS messengers, Globalstar offers next-generation internet of things ("IoT") hardware and software products for efficiently tracking and monitoring assets, processing smart data at the edge, and managing analytics with cloud-based telematics solutions to drive safety, productivity, and profitability. For more information, visit www.globalstar.com.

