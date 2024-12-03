AG Knudsen and MHP encourage safe driving during National Impaired Driving Prevention Month

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) are reminding drivers to stay safe and sober on the road as December is National Impaired Driving Prevention Month. To crack down on drunk and drugged drivers during the holidays, the Highway Patrol will increase their presence on Montana’s roads and highways from December 11 to January 1.

There has been an increase in fatalities and crashes on Montana roadways compared to last year. This year, there were 134 traffic deaths from January 1 through August 31 – a six percent increase from the same time last year. Alcohol has been a factor in 36 percent of fatal crashes this year, while drugs were a factor in 13 percent of fatal crashes.

“Please be responsible when you get behind the wheel this holiday season,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “You can do your part in ensuring everyone makes it home safely to their families this Christmas by simply deciding not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

“We will have increased patrols on Montana roads this winter looking for impaired drivers to help everyone make it to and from their destination over the holidays,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said. “Have fun this season, but if you plan on drinking while you’re out, designate a driver or use a ridesharing service or public transportation to get home.”

Take the following precautions when celebrating this holiday season: