Safe Kids Kansas Recognizes Advocates for Life-Saving Work

Annual Awards Honors Contributions to Childhood Injury Prevention

Safe Kids Kansas will present its Annual Awards today, December 3, at 1:30 p.m. The awards recognize outstanding contributions by individuals, coalitions, organizations and businesses toward reducing unintentional injury to Kansas children. The awards will be presented virtually via Zoom.

Awards include the prestigious Dr. Dennis Cooley Award of Excellence, named in honor of pediatrician Dr. Dennis Cooley of Topeka. This year’s Cooley Award will be presented to Christy Schunn, Executive Director of the KIDS Network.

Christy’s early experience as a social worker providing bereavement services to families who had lost an infant led her to a career path in prevention. Her leadership in educating and supporting families in providing safe sleep environments for their infants has resulted in changes to policies and practices from hospitals to child care. Additionally, she collaborated to develop a Safe Sleep Instructor certification program that has expanded beyond Kansas.

“Christy is known for being an enthusiastic collaborator and convener, bringing partners together around tables and pulling communities together to advocate and educate safe sleep practices to protect infants from the leading cause of death between their first month and first birthday,” Cherie Sage, State Coordinator for Safe Kids Kansas, said. “We are thrilled to work with Christy Schunn and the KIDS Network and to bestow her with our highest honor.”

Safe Kids Kansas will also present awards for the Dr. Jeffrey Colvin Award for Outstanding Innovation in Child Safety, Outstanding Partnership for Child Safety, Outstanding Coalition Organization, Local Coalition of the Year and Service Recognition.

The Dr. Jeffrey Colvin Award for Outstanding Innovation in Child Safety was presented to the [SP1] [PH2] Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).

KDOT[SP3] released the Drive to Zero Data Dashboard as a tool to assist traffic safety partners in understanding fatal and suspected serious crashes occurring in Kansas. This tool helps organizations like Safe Kids Kansas and communities identify, location and other information pertaining to the type and severity of crashes experienced to help develop more effective interventions and direct[PH4] prevention messaging and programs.

The Outstanding Partnership for Child Safety award was presented to[SP5] [PH6] the KIDS Network.

The KIDS Network has been a crucial partner of Safe Kids Kansas for over 20 years. Their staff has led the Safe Sleep efforts of our coalition, which over time has evolved to include a network of over 190 certified Safe Sleep Instructors (SSIs). After surveying birthing hospitals in Kansas about their infant sleep policies and practices, they developed a Safe Sleep Star Toolkit and launched the Safe Sleep Star designation to recognize hospitals and clinics promoting safe sleep policies and risk-reduction strategies. They presented nationally and internationally on collaborative efforts in Kansas and continue to work to provide devices such as safety-approved portable cribs to families with infants who live in settings that put them at increased risk, along with resources on safe sleep practices.

The Outstanding Coalition Organization award was presented to the [SP7] [PH8] Operation Lifesaver.

Operation Lifesaver has been a national leader in rail safety education since its establishment in 1972. They are one of the few addressing this risk through education. Operation Lifesaver participates in many Safe Kids-hosted events, including Safe Kids Day at the Zoo and National Injury Prevention Day. They provide education and awareness to prevent collisions, injuries and fatalities on and around railroad tracks and highway-rail grade crossings. They distributed hundreds of copies of the Safe Kids Worldwide book “Clifford and the Railroad Crossing,” to help educate families through reading.

The Local Coalition of the Year award was presented to Safe Kids Mitchell County.

Safe Kids Mitchell County has provided childhood injury prevention outreach to their community by distributing safety devices to home visiting programs and community awareness events, such as Bucks for Buckles. The coalition works with the community to support the Kids Café summer program, providing lunch and safety presentations on Bicycle and Railroad Safety. Local Child Passenger Safety Technicians offer assistance with car seat installation and help families who cannot afford a car seat. Blad serves as the coalition coordinator; the lead agency is the Mitchell County Health Department.

Service Recognition Awards were presented to Lt. Michael Racy with the Kansas Highway Patrol, Technical Trooper Tod Hileman with the Kansas Highway Patrol, and Deputy Tyler Kruzel with the Douglas County Correctional Facility.

Lt. Michael Racy serves with the Kansas Highway Patrol since 2001, including as a Public Resource Officer in the Southwest Kansas Troop E area from 2011 until 2023, when he was promoted to Lieutenant. LT Racy was instrumental to the Child Passenger Safety program’s success in southwest Kansas, serving as both a Child Passenger Safety Technician (CPST)and an instructor training new CPSTs in southwest Kansas each year. He advocates for safe driving and occupant protection, partnering with local agencies, schools, businesses and community events to spread awareness. Mike is a resource to families in his community and region, provides assistance and mentorship with other Public Resource Officers across the state and helps Safe Kids Kansas reach families in need. Lt. Racy is truly an advocate for safety.

Technical Trooper Tod Hileman has served with the Kansas Highway Patrol since 1998, including as the Northwest Kansas Public Resource Officer for Troop D since 2003. He has been in a safety education role for over 20 years, dedicating his work to keeping the citizens of Kansas safe. Trooper Hileman is a CPST and instructor and is found at community events and schools with the seatbelt convincer to educate on the importance of wearing seatbelts. A 15-year-old teenager credited Trooper Tod with saving her life because of a safety program he taught at her high school. She lost control of her vehicle, left the roadway and rolled three times. After being safely removed from the vehicle, she told the responding Trooper, “I always wear my seatbelt because of Trooper Tod.” This is just one example of the lives he has impacted throughout his time on the patrol. He is an advocate for safe driving and beyond and is a selfless ambassador for the safety of Kansans.

Deputy Tyler Kruzel serves his community as a CPST. In this role, he is always friendly and welcoming to families, actively listening to parents and caregivers, taking time to answer questions while providing education in a respectful and professional manner. In addition, Tyler assists with community events, such as the Back to School Safety Fair. It’s easy to see that Tyler is passionate about helping families and wants to keep their children safe in and around vehicles.

Thank you to all our 2024 honorees. We are grateful for their service to Kansas kids and families.

